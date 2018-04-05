Lake Club home leads locals sales at $1.42 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Nutter Custom Construction LLC sold the home at 16431 Daysailor Trail to John and Cathleen Studdiford, of Far Hills, N.J., for $1,424,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,186 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Thomas and Susan Barry, of Cortez, sold their home at 10315 Riverbank Terrace to James and Beverly Kinder, of Bradenton, for $1,345,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2015.

Country Club Village

Robert and Stella Gallo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7519 Rigby Court to Jerry Smith and Donna Beck Smith, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2012.

Frank and Michele Wieckowski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7531 Greystone St. to Fredrick Angst, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $993,000 in 2015.

Karen Singleton, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6622 The Masters Ave., to Michael Angelastro and Kwon Musick, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,648 square feet of living area.

John and Chlorsuk Raab, trustees, of Englewood, sold the home at 7106 Orchid Island Place to Larry and Janet Tucker, of Springfield, Ill., for $412,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area.

Coangels Investments LLC sold the home at 6647 Oakland Hills Drive to David and Maribel Coughran, of Lakewood Ranch, for $342,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Diane Sosnosky, trustee, and Joseph Sosnosky, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7002 Woodmore Terrace to Joseph Galligan and Suzanne Purpora, of Lakewood Ranch, for $299,900. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,669 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2002.

Country Club East

Raymond and Maria Barlaam, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14652 Newtonmore Lane to Eric and Tammy Prouty, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,579 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Edward and Joanne Kelly sold their home at 6705 Pirate Perch Trail to Michael and Carolyn Labalestra, of W. Dundee, Ill., for $545,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $502,000 in 2013.

Barbara Whipple, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 14128 Nighthawk Terrace to Courtney and John Barringer and Donald Barringer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2015.

Christopher Cantell, of Sarasota, sold his home at 15331 Blue Fish Circle to Paul Borke, of Hubbard Lake, Mich., for $360,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $438,000 in 2005.

George and Soumela Amanatidis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6107 Blue Runner Court to Joseph and Sharon Kelly, of Bradenton, for $273,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2014.

River Wind

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 1056 River Wind Circle to Martin Forman and Michele McCormack, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,702 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

OfferPad LLC sold the home at 14614 21st Ave. E., to Paul and Adriane Stasurak, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,879 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,000 in 2017.

Vincent and Lucia Payne, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1610 145th St. E., to William and Jacqueline Bartens, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,000 in 2010.

Edgewater Village

David Quigley and Laura Schmitt, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6518 Waters Edge Way to MaryAnn and James McCabe, of Lakewood Ranch, for $446,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $386,000 in 2013.

Central Park

James McCreary and Lucinda Fingado, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4820 Central Park Blvd., to The American Seagulls Inc. for $445,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $474,600 in 2015.

Michael and Ninoska Waters, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5017 Boston Common Glen to Sean and Kerry Brophy, of Ashburn, Va., for $265,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,200 in 2013.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Donald and Donette Gordon, of Mesquite, Nev., sold their home at 7822 Drayton Circle to William and Linda McCarthy, of Des Moines, Iowa, for $417,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,547 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2013.

Harmony

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 5323 Applegate Court to Philip Mucenski, of Bradenton, for $393,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,392 square feet of living area.

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 11224 Spring Gate Trail to Huoxiang Lin and Xing Chen, of Bradenton, for $308,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,733 square feet of living area.

Tara

Kathie Geartz, trustee, of Palmetto, sold the home at 6312 Turners Gap Road to Stephen and Jamie McCue, of Lakewood Ranch, for $389,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,088 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,600 in 2012.

Crossing Creek Village

Vernon Hill Reserve LLC sold the home at 6810 48th Terrace E. to Harold Tabaie and Ashley Tabaie, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2015.

Esplanade

Edward and Ann Halavick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5019 Serata Drive to Robert and Barbara Liberman, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,000 in 2016.

Craig Hazelton and Karen Hazelton, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5129 Serata Drive to John and Maria Marovich, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,400 in 2013.

Osprey Landing

Lisa Ith, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11512 11th Ave. E., to Thomas and Laura Rulon, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,500 in 2017.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 11508 11th Ave. E., to Angela Velardi, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,823 square feet of living area.

Charleston Pointe

Kristen Carreras, of Palmetto, sold her home at 8110 Spring Marsh Drive to Steven and Kristen Gilbank, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2009.

Silverlake

Elvin and Julieta Oyola, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4814 60th Drive E., to Rodolfo Perez, of Bradenton, for $358,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,000 in 2013.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Robert and Melynda Lee, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 6415 Moorings Point Circle to Eleanor Reeves, of Pensacola, for $350,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $428,400 in 2005.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Michael Tran and Richard Dinh sold their home at 9012 Brookfield Terrace to Brian Chambers for $350,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2013.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club

Leonard and Elizabeth Stevens, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5807 Fairwoods Circle to Richard and Lauretta Owens, of Sarasota, for $349,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,871 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2001.

Heritage Harbour

David and Teresa McLernon, of Addison, Ill., sold their home at 9018 Heritage Sound Drive to Richard and Hope Kaczmarczyk, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2007.

Richard and Carol Strejc, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6881 Willowshire Way to Margaret Creagh, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2014.

Howard and Gail Banner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 119 Babbling Brook Run to Benigno and Evelyn Morales, of Valley Stream, N.Y., for $257,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2015.

Mirabella at Village Green

John and Cherie Burke, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their home at 7201 Vista Bella Drive to Jesse and Mary Hilton, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Miramar Links

Lawrence and Anne Alster, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 19 condominium at 8408 Miramar Way to Timothy and Charlotte Greene, of Lakewood Ranch, for $337,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 2,733 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2013.

Greyhawk Landing

William Faulkner and Lisa Dorner, of Durango, Colo., sold their home at 399 Snapdragon Loop to Edwin Mulock, of Bradenton, for $319,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $517,400 in 2007.

Braden Woods

Roxanne and Scott Hendren, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5904 93rd St. Circle E., to Matthew Celender, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

Jack Graffagnino sold his home at 6509 95th St. Court E., to Mark Babbage, of Bradenton, for $254,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,118 square feet of living area.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Thomas Simonar and Bonita Simonar, trustees, of De Pere Wis., sold the Unit 7975 condominium at 7975 Tybee Court to Joseph Benge, of University Park, for $309,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,400 in 2008.

Creekwood

David and Angela Polley, of Nokomis, sold their home at 7301 52nd Drive E., to Damion Bieber, of Bradenton, for $302,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2005.

David and Jennifer Menzies, of New Windsor, N.Y., sold their home at 7117 52nd Drive E., to Monte and Deborah Swinford, of Loveland, Ohio, for $265,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2007.

Indigo

Robert and Linda Cerabone, of Hauppauge, N.Y., sold their home at 13008 Deep Blue Place to Constantine and Michelle Carafides, of W. Chester, Pa., for $299,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area.

Fairfield

Annette Burke, of Palm Harbor, sold her home at 5431 Fairfield Blvd. to Everal and Barbara Buckland, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,600 in 2015.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Edward and Janice Andersen sold their home at 8020 Indigo Ridge Terrace to Douglas and Lynne Pewterbaugh, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2010.

Elwood Park

Dennis and Marilou Dueltgen sold their home at 4522 30th Ave. E. to Joseph and Jessica Sudbury, of Bradenton, for $288,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,500 in 1991.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Linda Simpson and Andrew Hockey, trustees, of Silver Spring, Md., sold the home at 8748 52nd Drive E. to Philip and Mary Shirley, of Bradenton, for $283,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,792 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes

James and Donna Sudbay, of Norwood, Mass., sold their home at 6959 Stetson St. Circle to Hisham and Dally Khourshid, of Sarasota, for $276,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,948 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1993.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Eric Huygens, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 17-D condominium at 927 River Basin Court to Jerome and Marilyn Owens, of Woodville, Texas, for $275,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2013.

Raymond and Dianne Parkyns, trustees, of Tadworth Surrey, United Kingdom, sold the Unit C-10 condominium at 9705 Sea Turtle Terrace to Dan and Mary Mathews, of Barrington, Ill., for $250,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,500 in 2015.

Summerfield Village

Andrew and Tracy Jordan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12215 Hollybush Terrace to John and Karen Matthews, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,500 in 2002.

Greenfield Plantation

Robert Commissar sold his home at 809 Tallgrass Lane to Cory and Jennifer Westphal, of Bradenton, for $254,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Braden River Lakes

Forty Seven 710 LLC sold the home at 710 47th St. E., to Carolyn Mierzwinski, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $113,500 in 1998.

River Point of Manatee

Laura Weber, of Rome, Ga., sold the home at 3710 Second Drive N.E., to Tracy Kotowski, of Bradenton, for $239,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Robert Goldberg, of Chicago, sold his Unit 311 condominium at 5538 Palmer Circle to Timothy Downs, trustee, of Milton, Kansas, for $230,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2017.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Clare Evers, trustee, and Mary Plaehn-Dineen sold the Unit V-118 condominium at 5523 Palm Aire Drive to Victor Ur Schel, of Sarasota, for $200,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2003.