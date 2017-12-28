Lake Club home gets top honor at $4.6 million

A home in Lake Club earned the top honors for biggest sale of 2017 in East County. Here are the top 10 sales of 2017.

1. Lake Club

Alan and Cheryl Town, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15410 Anchorage Place to V.U.E. 1 LLC for $4.6 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 6,807 square feet of living area.

2. Country Club Village

Thomas and Suzanne Coleman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7116 Teal Creek Glen to David Weza and David Leier, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.5 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.5 million in 2007.

3. Riverdale

Stephen and Lynn Kukanza sold their home at 4219 Hawk Island Drive to Douglas and Sheri Fenstermaker, of Warren, Ohio, for $2.1 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,087,500 in 2015.

4. Concession

Kati Ramage and James Ramage, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 20910 Parkstone Terrace to Cynthia Hill, of Dublin, Ohio, for $2.05 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,082 square feet of living area.

5. Country Club Village

Robert and Stella Walrich, of S. Lyon, Mich., sold their home at 7202 Teal Creek Glen to Sateesh Prabakaran and Suba Shri, of Bradenton, for $1.95 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3 million in 2007.

6. Country Club Village

Randall and Dawn Burcham, of Nokomis, sold their home at 13604 Matanzas Place to Jason and Jenifer Conley, of Bradenton, for $1,933,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.79 million in 2013.

7. Pomello Park

Luis and Jo Ellen Hasbrouck, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 20015 77th Ave. E. to Richard and Sheryl Pichette, of Bradenton, for $1,875,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,920 square feet of living area.

8. Country Club Village

LWR Country Club West LLC sold the home at 12435 Highfield Circle to Robert Walrich, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,753,100. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,071 square feet of living area.

9. Country Club Village

Michael and Heather Hope sold their home at 12510 Highfield Circle to Thomas and Joan Crean, of Bradenton, for $1,695,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,625,000 in 2008.

10. Country Club Village

B. Thomas and Christine Taylor, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6918 Belmont Court to Robert and Mary Ann Steinbock, of Bridgeville, Pa., for $1.65 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,787 square feet of living area.

11. Concession

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 8333 Lindrick Lane to Donn and Susan Rappaport, of Princeton, N.J., for $1.62 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area.

12. Chelsea

Robert and Sylvia Bailey, of Apex, N.C., sold their home at 7336 Chelsea Court to Lawrence Gay, of Homestead, for $1.55 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.4 million in 2006.

13. Country Club East

SD CCE LLC sold the home at 7474 Seacroft Cove to Brett and Teresa Barcelona, of Bradenton, for $1.5 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,112 square feet of living area.

14. Lake Club

George Eilers, trustee, sold the home at 8210 Portlight Court to Glen and Susan Goldbach, of Bridgeville, Pa., for $1,475,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,081 square feet of living area.

15t. Country Club Village

James and Winifred Castoro sold their home at 7304 Greystone St., to Michael Jones, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 2013.

15t. Lake Club

Todd Johnston Homes Inc. sold the home at 16428 Daysailor Trail to Cy Plyler and Sandra Plyler, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,490 square feet of living area.

15t. Lake Club

John and Janice Connor, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15907 Baycross Drive to Ronald and Margaret Toski, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,256 square feet of living area.

18. Lake Club

Nutter Custom Construction LLC sold the home at 16424 Daysailor Trail to Andrew Wright and Tao Cheng, of Bradenton, for $1.44 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,930 square feet of living area.

19. Country Club East

Janet Hough, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 15108 Camargo Place to George Mitchell and Herbert West, of Sarasota, for $1.43 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.13 million in 2012.

20. Lake Club

Richard and Amy Cox, of Crown Point, Ind., sold their home at 7926 Staysail Court to Anthony and Lorraine Ferdinand, of Bradenton, for $1.42 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,792 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in August.