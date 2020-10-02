Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key meets for October

At its Oct. 1 breakfast meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key welcomed more attendees than in recent months, with 21 people showing up to the Lazy Lobster.

President Lynn Larson welcomed members who hadn't come in a while, members from the neighboring Cortez Kiwanis chapter and the incoming Florida Kiwanis governor, Mary-Lynn Desjarlais, who visited the Longboat Key club on her first day on the job.

The speaker for the month was Longboat Key Mayor Ken Schneier, who was there to answer questions and talk about the town's status and projects during the coronavirus pandemic. The town budget had been passed two days prior to the meeting and featured no change in the millage rate for the 2021 fiscal year.

Attendees asked about the ongoing utilities underground project, which Schneier said is under budget and on schedule. In the Country Club Shores area, it's expected that utilities will be turned on in the next 45 days, Schneier said, and the entire project will be done in about two years.

The Kiwanis Club will add a meeting to its schedule, now meeting every first and third Thursday of the month.