Kids might be lacking exercise while they stay at home

As local school children have been out of brick-and-mortar schools since March, they and their parents have had to rethink how to fulfill daily aspects of life, such as school work and socialization with friends.

But there is perhaps one segment of daily school life that has been overlooked: exercise.

While at school, students get exercise from physical education courses, recess, extracurricular activities and even transitioning between classes. But working from home for two months followed by an extended summer break might have created unhealthy habits for children

Exercise kids need The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children should receive 60 or more minutes of exercise daily. Here’s how that should be broken down: Aerobic activities :Most of the 60 minutes should be either moderate or vigorous intensity aerobic activity and should include vigorous-intensity activity at least three days a week.

:Most of the 60 minutes should be either moderate or vigorous intensity aerobic activity and should include vigorous-intensity activity at least three days a week. Muscle-strengthening activities: As part of their 60 minutes, children should include muscle-strengthening physical activity at least three days a week.

As part of their 60 minutes, children should include muscle-strengthening physical activity at least three days a week. Bone-strengthening activities: As part of their 60 minutes, children should include bone-strengthening physical activity at least three days a week.

Guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services state that children age 6 and older need at least one hour a day of physical activity, with most of the hour dedicated to moderate or vigorous aerobic activity.

Typically, this is fulfilled by Florida Department of Education standards that require 150 minutes of physical education weekly for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. However, while students remain at home, they might lack the motivation to get up and move one hour a day.

Nick Metcalfe, the sports and camp coordinator for the Berlin Our Y and teacher of the Y’s Fit Kids program, said that parents should strive to set goals and healthy habits for their children, not just for now but also to create a healthy habit going forward.

“When it comes to children and exercise, just fitness in general, it is one of the key most important steps for them, especially when it comes to development,” Metcalfe said. “If they’re not doing daily exercises or an activity every day, it’s not going to help them when it comes to developing muscles and strong bones.”

How do I motivate my kids? Getting kids to frequently work out can be difficult, but here are a few tips to keep them motivated: Let your kids compete: Metcalfe suggest setting up a system where kids can win or achieve something that will get them motivated.

Start with your child's interests: Running isn't for everyone, and that's OK. Does your kid like gymnastics or soccer? What about riding a bike? Find what is fun for your child, and make it part of your routine.

Keep the fun it fitness: Although it might not be a great workout for parents, Metcalfe suggests letting kids use their imagination while working out. A family walk could turn into an obstacle course filled with fantastical objects to overcome.

Understand what could be holding them back: Everyone has fears and anxieties when it comes to working out. Find out what your child is concerned about, and talk with them about it. Make a plan to address their concerns, and encourage them to get moving.

Do the exercise with your kids: Metcalfe said parents can’t expect children to do something they won’t do themselves. Instead of telling your kids to go play catch, grab a glove, and join them.

Research from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 24% of U.S. children ages 6-17 participate in 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

The CDC research states that regular physical activity can help children improve cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control their weight, and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Further, regular adolescent exercise reduces the risk of developing such conditions as heart disease, cancer, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and obesity.

Aside from health benefits, children who are physically active tend to have better grades, cognitive performance and school attendance.

“If you have a lot on your mind, or you’re stressed out, physical activity can help release that, which helps students focus back on school,” Metcalfe said.

He said it’s important for parents to help set healthy habits as well. HHS reports that less than 5% of U.S. adults participate in 30 minutes of physical activity daily.

“Culturally, we have been very inactive in recent years and even more so in recent months,” he said. “If you’re an adult, and you have health practices, your child is more likely to follow the same footsteps as you, so it relies on the parent to be a good influence.”

No matter what exercise parents choose to integrate into their family’s lives, Metcalfe said it’s best to start off slow.

“The first day you work out, you won’t be able to do the things you were able to do 10 years ago,” he said. “You could actually end up hurting yourself rather than do good, so take it on a day-to-day basis.”