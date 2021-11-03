Kiddie Academy event makes kids flutter in Lakewood Ranch

Savannah Gallagher. Courtesy photo.

Kiddie Academy event makes kids flutter

Savannah Gallagher fluttered around as a butterfly Oct. 29 during the Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch's Trunk-or-Treat.

Gallagher, who is 2, dressed up for Halloween along with her co-students at Kiddie Academy. They enjoyed going from car to car collecting treats.

The cars were decorated in different themes such as "Frozen" and "Paw Patrol."

Hobby leads to fling with strings

Alice Baumann said she was looking for a hobby to keep her

Alice Baumann. Photo by Scott Lockwood

active after she moved to Lakewood Ranch from New York two years ago.

She decided to try her hand at playing the ukulele, a small, guitar-like instrument that provides the unique sound often heard in tropical music. Baumann, with the help of instructor Sunny Kellner and the Aloha Ukulele Class that’s been part of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities calendar, has excelled.

“I went from not knowing how to tune my ukulele to amassing a collection of over 500 songs I can play,” Baumann said between songs during the Oct. 19 class at James L. Patton Park in Lakewood Ranch. “It’s amazing how easy it is to learn and what a beautiful hobby it is.”