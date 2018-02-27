Key Notes: ‘Siesta Key’ Episode 17 Recap

You know you’re in for a treat when the blissful voice of ignorance starts off a “Siesta Key” episode.

Our guest columnist for the week, local "Siesta Key" superfan Sofie Wachtmeister, said it best: “He sounds dumb.”

If that wasn’t blunt enough, the King of Siesta Key himself narrates this episode, and I kind of sort of totally hated every moment of it. No offense, Alex, but your voice sounds like it’s still wired shut (we were all better off when it was … there, I said it).

The Siesta Key Twitter account seemed to throw some shade at Brandon last night, and we all clapped in the account's honor.

Anyway, this episode starts off with one of my favorite lines of narration in “Siesta Key” history: “I never thought I would say this, but I was the good guy.”

The saddest part about this Mona Lisa of sentences is that it’s actually true. Sort of.

Let’s review the current situations of our SK men.

Brandon: Just cheated on his girlfriend the first time he was without her for more than a day in five months. #SeparationAnxietyGoneHorriblyWrong

Garrett: Picked up a girl at a charity event and then planned a date with her after washing her car shirtless (her raffle prize from said charity event). OK so this one isn’t really bad because we all were blessed with an ab shot, but I’m still grossed out.

Pauly: He’s just Pauly. Need I say more?

Everyone else is sort of irrelevant and Carson is still a Greek god so let’s move on.

Guest Hot Take by Sofie Wachtmeister We need to talk about the serious stage five clinger situation that is Brandon Gomes. You know, the super famous Siesta Key rapper who uses deep lyrics like, “I know I messed up, saying I’m confused,” in order to win back the girl he cheated on after a gig that was most certainly not on Siesta Key.

Let’s keep in mind that after said betrayal was revealed to Madisson by arch-nemesis Canvas, Brandon has asked for copious amounts of advice from numerous friends — even his own mother. Has he taken any of it? No. The only thing he’s done is blow up her phone to no avail and show up uninvited to a boat day with friends. Cue horror music.

Brandon is now working on a song in some sort of recording studio, which, is very questionable because Siesta Key isn’t anywhere close to being the musical capital of anywhere or anything. The song is inspired by his undying looooove for Madisson and remorse for cheating. The producer cuts him off mid-song to suggest he not rush through the song if he really wants to get her back. Because that will really help make the song better.

If a boy wrote a song about me that included the line, “Need to go back to the Bahamas and get a couple’s massage,” I’d be severely disappointed. Puh-lease. Eye roll. At least reminisce on a steamy makeout sesh in the ocean under the moonlight, not a rub down that included two strangers.

So how’s Madisson doing? Enter Ben, her HAWT friend from college who has an affinity for shoes and real estate. He happens to be in town for a job interview and asks her on a dinner date. Despite not seeing each other since college, he swoops in for the hand-on-leg move right when they get in his rented Land Rover. The move is a success. (Side note: where are my guy friends from college coming to visit me and treating me to lavish date nights and touching my leg?).

Fast forward to Alex’s housewarming party, where the two boys finally meet. Ben approaches calmly as Brandon chows down on a charcuterie platter. Brandon offers him a grape. Can you say #PeaceOffering? The exchange that follows consists of the two boys bragging about how long they’ve known Madisson. Is this how two men fight over a woman? Weak. Go back to eating grapes, BG.

We leave Brandon with half a smile and eyes glazed over, chugging champs straight from the bottle. He is most definitely lost in the sauce. Stay tuned for next week’s finale, when Brandon announces at a gig that he “wrote this song about someone special” and publically attempts to win back a woman far out of his league.

End scene. End Braddison. — Sofie Wachtmeister

The point here is that Alex hasn’t really done anything wrong lately except for pick a few small fights with Hannah, and let’s be real she’s also being annoying so everyone needs to take a chill pill.

Anyway, the first scene shows Kelsey and Madisson enjoying some gal time (beachside, of course) and we find out that an old flame from college just happens to have a job interview for some real estate company on their humble little barrier island. What a coincidence! I have no idea what’s going to happen next!

The best part is that he just happens to call in the middle of Madisson and Kelsey’s conversation about being over Brandon. Wow, the stars always seem to align for these guys! LOL.

Next we see a parallel BFFs-talking-about-relationship-probs scene between Carson and Brandon during which I roll my eyes a lot, and we learn Brandon wants to write a song about Madisson (because that’s totally obviously a marvelous method of getting a girl you cheated on back).

Soon it’s time for a much-anticipated follow-up to Canvas and Paige’s last steamy encounter, and this one is filled with just as much tension of a very sensual sort. There’s even some brief hand holding —gasp (JK this is 2018 live your life, everyone).

Paige admits to never dating a girl before, and both women reveal that they have feelings for each other. But one question remains. What will Madisson think about this?

Next is some whiny valley girl scene with Juliette and Hannah in which one of the only notes I wrote was “Do you ever go to school, Juliette?”

As predicted, the “best friends” fight over Hannah’s disapproval of Juliette and Alex’s relationship and my fellow co-writers and I agreed that Hannah most definitely fake cries before storming out of LéLu Coffee Lounge.

Next up is a ridiculously staged scene in which someone who may or may not be a real record producer is somehow giving rapper BG the time of day in his recording studio (oh, I’m sorry, in “Brandon’s Recording Studio,” as we’re told).

Many painfully horrid lyrics later, music man basically tells Brandon he needs to make this song good or he won’t get his girl back, and I am disgusted until I picture what will hopefully be the repulsed look on Madisson’s face when she hears this terrible song and proceeds to laugh at him in public. A girl can dream.

Katie's Hot Take: These Girls Fights Are All Too Familiar Once upon a time, I spent my days watching Lauren Conrad drive blissfully down California highways while Natasha Bedingfield sang “Unwritten” in the background. My brace-faced self dreamed of driving a convertible down a sunny highway while an uplifting song cooed behind me as I drove off to my dream job in a big city. I was destined to be just as sophisticated as LC when I left home [minus the whole not going to Paris because of a boy]. Anyway, that’s not what this is about. Well, it is about a boy. Isn’t it always? First, I need to put a disclaimer out there. Since the beginning of "Siesta Key," I have said this show was much more like "Laguna Beach" than "The Hills." "The Hills" was a show split between scenes in classrooms, work spaces (aka the glamorous Teen Vogue offices) and fancy night clubs. "Laguna Beach" was a show split between the beach and underage parties and college plans. "Siesta Key" is a show split between the beach, semi-underage parties and restaurants that are 72% not on Siesta Key — with some college and work dilemmas thrown in. Alas, it has happened. I have found a plot point worthy of comparison to "The Hills," but it pains me to bring it up. The moment that brought me to this epiphany was the fight between Juliette and Hannah at LéLu and then again at Alex’s housewarming party (at a house that is bigger than any college kid needs. Alex should try being a real college student and eat ramen for dinner and live in a small apartment with roommates. Anyway, this is not my point). It really brought me back to the sweet, sweet days of Lauren Conrad yelling about what a “sucky person” Spencer Pratt was. I mean she wasn’t — and still isn’t — wrong. But let’s do some comparing between these two fierce friendships. On "The Hills," Spencer tore Lauren and Heidi’s friendship apart because Lauren couldn’t get behind their relationship. (But, really, who did approve of Speidi? Barf.) On "Siesta Key," Hannah can’t get behind Juliette and Alex, also rightfully so, but then Juliette and Alex, mostly Alex, fire back at Hannah about her “unfaithful” relationship. Heidi and Lauren’s fight escalated over rumors of a tape with Lauren and maybe Jason engaging in some ~risque~ behavior. Juliette and Hannah’s fight escalated over self-respect and sharing their problems with each other. My point in all of this is that unless Juliette or Hannah want to end up BFF-less and having 4,832 plastic surgeries in a day, they should stop fighting right now. Reality T.V. doesn’t teach us much, but as we have learned in the past, it is not something that builds up female friendships. It tears them down. Is Hannah lying about talking behind Alex’s back? Absolutely. Should she have told Juliette not to come to her with her problems? Definitely not. Should she try and be supportive? Duh. Is Juliette in an awkward spot? TOTALLY. Can Alex and Hannah be more mature? TOTALLY. I hate confrontation, and seeing two “friends” agree to not share their problems with each other, breaks my heart because that is not friendship. (Insert emoji of the famous LC black teardrop). The rest is still unwritten, but I hope next week’s finale brings some sort of resolution. — Katie Johns

Then, we have an interesting date scene between Madisson and her ex-beau who just happens to be in town. Our guest columnist does a better job of summarizing this lovely interaction than I do, so please see her poetic hot take.

Next we find Juliette “helping” (carrying one, maybe two boxes) Alex move into his ridiculously nice house in Tampa (complete with a chandelier that I really hope comes crashing down “Phantom of the Opera”-style in the middle of a party). Naturally, conflict ensues when the subject of Hannah comes up, and Juliette says the best thing since her geography quote a couple episodes ago: “Two rights don’t make a wrong.”

You know there’s something seriously wrong with your language skills when Alex Kompothecras has to correct your idiom usage.

Moving on. Chloe finally appears, and while working out with Garrett, charity event girl Nicole coincidentally calls him to see if they’re going to go out again. He says yes, then proceeds to make zero concrete plans with her. Smooth, brah.

Next is the scene I’ve been trying not to nervously bite my nails over: Paige’s big confession. Madisson does not take it well. Shocker. She is initially confused but when it sinks in that Paige wants to hang out with Canvas as more than a friend, she storms out (but no fear, everyone. Madisson just tweeted after the episode that her and her big sister are still tight. Not all relationships are doomed on this island).

Finally, we get to the climax of the episode: a big housewarming party at Alex’s new Tampa abode that everyone drove at least an hour for. Good thing they can all afford that far of an Uber ride.

This party is basically the same as every other not-so-chill-but-trying-to-be-chill bonfire soiree on the show.

Tensions run high. Madisson shows up with Ben. They’re flirty. Brandon looks like a sad puppy dog. Pauly makes a series of hilariously irrelevant comments. Hannah and Alex fight. Juliette gets mad. Chloe tells Kelsey to be honest with Garrett (Kelsey still has feelings for him). Tarik tells Brandon to back off. Brandon gets mad. Ben and Madisson get cozy in a corner. Then Madisson disappears just in time for Ben to decide it’s a good idea to approach Brandon. They have a very macho man conversation that wasn’t worth our time.

Fin.

Or is it? We’ll have to find out next week on the — wait for it — SEASON FINALE.

I know, guys. I will have to fill that empty void in my heart somehow as well (sadly).

— Niki Kottmann