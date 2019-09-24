Key Club's Mayers heads off to Palm Beach Gardens

General Manager begins new job Friday as Managing Director at PGA National Resort and Spa.
This week, Jeff Mayers has been doing what he’s been accustomed to for the last seven years on Longboat Key — tending to the day-to-day operation of the Longboat Key Club as general manager.
On Friday, he’ll do much the same, just in Palm Beach Gardens at PGA National Resort and Spa, a luxury resort with 339 hotel rooms, five golf courses and an annual PGA Tour event in February.
Mayers, who arrived on Longboat Key as the resort’s general manager in late October 2012, accepted the position of Managing Director recently and is preparing soon to move to Florida’s east coast. For a little while, he’ll be shuttling between home here and work there.
“I'm a very competitive person as it pertains to business, sports, et cetera,’’ he said. “And, it was just an opportunity for me to further challenge myself to improve, increase my knowledge in the business and utilize the skills that I have at another resort destination.’’
Mayers said it was a difficult move to make, not only because of the work environment but also because of the community that welcomed him.
“You know, this was probably one of the most painstaking decisions professionally that I've been faced with,’’ he said. “Early on, when I got to Longboat Key, I really didn't know what I was going to encounter, but quickly I was embraced by the community and provided opportunities to be part of the community.’’
Mayers said PGA National is on the brink of a brand repositioning following a renovation similar to what’s taking place at the Longboat Key Club, where resort rooms and public spaces are being refreshed. His experience here with that project, and his experience with resorts built around golf — he was general manager of the Sawgrass Marriott Golf and Resort from 2008-2012 — will go a long way toward making a transition smoother.
That connection with golf, though not necessarily intentional, fits in with a man whose office is full of golf memorabilia, from a scattering of tees to a personalized Tour-style golf bag.
“It was just the opportunities that surfaced that happened to have the golf component,’’ he said. “And over the years I've gained more experience and knowledge, as my career has progressed, and it's been a good fit.”
In addition to his role at the Longboat Key Club, Mayers served as chair of the Longboat Key Foundation’s board of advisers. He said it was a role, which he held since September of 2017, that coincided with his belief in giving back. Former mayor and commissioner Jim Brown will assume that role now.
The Foundation’s mission is the improvement of Longboat Key’s quality of life, something Mayers said was part of what made his time here so satisfying.
He said he’s optimistic of the eventual success of some kind of Town Center project following years of planning and discussion about an Arts, Culture and Education center building. As the town works to find define the proposal, Mayers said he thinks the basic idea has a lot of promise.
“I think it's a wonderful opportunity,’’ he said. “I think we should not give up on this project, even if it goes in a different direction. My hope is that it will come back up for discussion and alternatives are created or discussed with a suitable solution.”
Mayers said he will remember his time on Longboat fondly.
“Of all the places that I've worked over the years in my career, this was top of the list because of the quality of life, because of the community,’’ he said. “Great members and a superlative staff. I couldn't have asked for a better situation and a wonderful ownership group who really provided the resources to consistently improve the resort and club offerings.’’