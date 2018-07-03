Key Chorale announces 2018-2019 season performances and events

Key Chorale will focus on two of its central values throughout its 2018-2019 season: collaboration and community outreach.

Several professional collaborative performances in addition to collaborations previously in place will make this season unique, the chorus announced in a release. These performances include “Misatango” with Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company (choreographed by guest artist Elizabeth Bergmann) and “Honoring Heroes,” a choral festival that will honor resident first responders by incorporating documentaries created by Ringling College of Art and Design interns.

Key Chorale will continue its previous collaboration with Circus Arts Conservatory to present its annual “Cirque des Voix” concert accompanied by live circus acts, as well as its partnership with Sarasota County Schools to again present “Tomorrow’s Voices Today” with several local high school choirs. In addition, the group will perform Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” a partnership with JFCS of the Suncoast.

The Key Chorale Chamber Singers will also present “American Roots: Digging Deeper,” an exploration of the American choral tradition the builds upon last year’s “American Roots” concert with a five-piece bluegrass band, and “Fauré’s Requiem,” presented alongside some of composer Benjamin Britten’s most cherished works.

The group will also continue to offer existing outreach programs such as Off-Key Chorale, a collaboration with the Neuro Challenge Foundation using singing as a way to help better the lives of people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Season At a Glance

October

Oct. 27: Chamber Singers Concert: “American Roots: Digging Deeper”

November

Nov. 12: Annual Luncheon with guest choreographer Elizabeth Bergmann

Nov. 25: Masterworks Concert: Misatango with Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company

December

Dec. 8: “Christmas in Venice” at Venice Presbyterian Church

January

Jan. 22, 25 and 26: Sarasota Choral Festival

Jan. 26: Masterworks Concert: “Honoring Heroes”

March

March 10 and 11: Masterworks Concert: “Mendelssohn’s Elijah with JFCS of the Suncoast”

March 22-24: “Cirque des Voix” 2019

April

April 13: Chamber Singers Concert: “Fauré’s Requiem”

May

May 3: Masterworks Concert: “Tomorrow’s Voices Today”