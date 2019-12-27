Kenny Soderblom

Husband, father, Veteran, musician and friend; who had a love for life, his country and his beautiful wife Leah and wonderful daughter Siri. There was no one like Kenny Soderblom.

Kenny came from a modest background. His father was a tool and dye maker and his mother was a beautician. His dad planned on him taking over the family business. When Kenny returned from World War ll he knew he was going to be a musician. He could literally play any woodwind instrument he picked up. Starting with the clarinet in grammar school, he eventually fell in love with the tenor saxophone. He had a sixth sense when he played and could mesmerize audiences. Kenny played through high school and then enlisted into the army from 1944-1946. He served with the 399th Inf. Reg’t 100th Inf. Division in World War II. He was proud to be an American and loved his country.

After serving in the Army, Kenny went on to playing thousands of radio and television commercials and contracting orchestra’s for top musicians and stars in the business. In addition to contracting he was also an integral part of the orchestra. To name a few: Burt Bacharach, Harry Belafonte, Natalie Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Henry Mancini, Frank Sinatra, Sonny & Cher, and The Temptations. He toured with Gerry Mulligan and Louis Bellson and accompanied giants such as Rosemary Clooney, Sarah Vaughan, Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., Liza Minnelli and Lena Horne. He led his own group at the Chicago Jazz Festival, performed with the Chicago Symphony and played with the CBS-Chicago Staff Orchestra. He appeared at Carnegie Hall numerous times and was the music director for Magic Mountain in California. He directed Jazz on the Bayfront for many years and created six heartfelt albums with his wife Leah.

Starting with the clarinet in grammar school, he eventually fell in love with the tenor saxophone. He had a sixth sense when he played and could mesmerize audiences.

Kenny had a vigor for life. He stayed active and in good health and traveled the world with Leah. Their most recent trip to Africa was an incredible experience. Kenny could be seen on safari taking photos alongside his wife during the day and enjoying the best of the best dinners and wine in the evenings.

From his charming grin to his kind hearted soul, Kenny was truly an amazing individual who lit up any room he was in. He leaves behind his wife Leah McCoy Soderblom, his daughter Siri Soderblom and miles of treasured musical memories earmarked by his distinctive sound.

Kenny’s resonant voice and incredible musical talent will be missed along with his love of living life to the fullest.

A private memorial service will be held January 10th, 2020 at the Sarasota National Cemetery following with a celebration of life to be held at their home on Longboat Key.

To sign the guest book: please go to http://www.legacy.com

SERVICE:

Friday, January 10

Sarasota National Cemetery