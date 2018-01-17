Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Kelsey Drummond

Kelsey Drummond is a junior forward on the Sarasota High girls soccer team. She scored four goals Jan. 12 in the Sailors' 7-1 win over Sebring High.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was 4. My parents (Ann and Dean Drummond) had me play a bunch of sports, and I started to get good at this one.

What is the appeal of soccer to you?

Well, once I got good at it, I loved playing it. I also now can get into college by playing it, and that's what I'm hoping to do.

What is your best skill?

My speed. I don't do anything special (to score), I just run around people. All I do is tap it past them, take a touch and shoot.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Time management, balancing school and soccer. I haven't totally figured it out yet. I mess up some stuff and do some stuff right. When I do, I'm like 'Heck yeah!'

Which pro players do you enjoy watching?

I don't really watch soccer. Soccer is boring on TV.

What is your favorite food?

Mac and cheese all the way.

What is your favorite subject?

Science. I like discovering things and doing research. I want to be a veterinarian in the future.

What is a fact about you people may not know?

I was born in Irving, Texas, and was raised in Grapevine, Texas. I moved to Sarasota in second grade.

What is your dream vacation?

To go on a safari in Africa. I love animals, so it would be cool to see all the giraffes and stuff.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't take life too seriously. The more you stress, the more you'll hate life. You'll enjoy it more if you try to have fun.

Finish this sentence: "Kelsey Drummond is ... "

... Playing high school soccer. It's what I'm doing right now!