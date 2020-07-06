Keep it clean

The worst part about any holiday? Cleaning up.

For three siblings, though, that's all part of the festivities. Nadia and Lisa Schmitt and Nathan Gembarowski, who've been coming to Longboat Key every July with their family for 15 years, organized a clean-up on Longboat Key's beaches after the Fourth of July to pick up trash left behind by revelers. With American flags and plastic bags, they walked the beach to help keep Longboat Key beautiful.

"We love the natural beauty of Longboat Key and we’re happy to help keep it trash free!" mom Cindy Schmitt wrote in an email.