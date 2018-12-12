Katherine Harris hosts Downton Abbey Christmas at her home

Katherine Harris and Richard Ware. Photo by Cliff Roles.

Going back in time

Katherine Harris’s home was the perfect backdrop for a “Downton Abbey” party. So when a group of friends, including Katherine, Ariane Dart, Ashley Kozel and Margaret Wise were sharing their love of the show, they thought, why not throw a themed party?

Because Katherine’s home reflects the time, including the walls and chandeliers, it made it the perfect party spot Dec. 7 for A Downton Abbey Christmas. Parties in Sarasota are best when benefiting a cause, of course, so the ladies decided the event would benefit the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

A couple hundred people then donned their Edwardian and flapper-style attire for the evening. The men even had a best top hat contest amongst themselves.

The ladies intend to start making this an annual event, for it was so successful and so many were unable to make it.

All that glitters is gold

Head to toe in gold, Beverly Albertson shined Dec. 6 during

Beverly Albertson

the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Corinthian Dinner. Her outfit was a two-piece set, with gold flats and gold accessories. Albertson made the outfit herself. She used to be a fashion designer, after all. Her outfits over the years have been equally as flashy, with gold and silver being a forefront of her personal style.

Nikki Sedacca and Montana Taplinger. Photo by Cliff Roles.

Holiday cheer in the gallery

The 530 Burns Gallery, Nikki Sedacca and Montana Taplinger hosted an intimate luncheon Dec. 4 in the main gallery. In attendance were ladies such as Tricia Mire, Wendy Feinstein, Jennifer Rust and Susan Buck along with 80 other friends, clients and designers and artists from the gallery.

Owens Fish Camp served lunch, and holiday music by Rob Santori rang through the room.

The 530 Burns Gallery ladies also launched its catalog, Curated Style, at the luncheon. Each guest received a copy of the catalog, as well as festive holiday cupcakes and napkin folding instructions to make Christmas tree napkins.

Tidbit:

Courtesy Photo.

Floating for the win ... The annual holiday parade was held Dec. 1, with businesses, schools, nonprofits and more participating in the parade with their floats. The winner of the best nonprofit float was Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. Some of the participants were familiar faces: Ellie Blitz, Nicole Ruth, Jennifer Carvalho, Eric Fenton, Justin Irwin and Cayden Ankele. Several wish families were part of the float, and Executive Director Rebecca Blitz says not only did the community help the wish families with their wheelchairs, but the Sarasota Police Department also escorted them and made sure the kids had room to get off the float. Always in our hearts ... The late Betty Schoenbaum was honored Dec. 8 at Temple Beth Sholom’s Celebrate! event. Schoenbaum was named the honorary chairwoman for the evening as she was a longtime supporter of the temple.