Karin’s Causes organization to put on 14th annual Estate Sale

Collector and hobbyist Karin Gustafson has had a unique tradition each year since 2014, one that both helps her make space and helps the many nonprofits operating in Sarasota. Gustafson sells a number of items to the public each year as part of an estate sale.

But they’re not just any normal assortment of items — the collector prides herself on her oddities, eclectic artifacts, decorative pieces and items of historical value and interest. Whether its jewelry, artwork, rare books, timepieces, decorative table items, everyone seems to find something that works for them.

If you go What: Karin’s Causes 14th Annual Estate Sale Where: Women’s Resource Center, 340 S Tuttle Ave. When: May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday May 14 at 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday May 15 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Price: $15 donation suggested Thursday, free Friday and Saturday For information: email [email protected].

On May 13, that tradition is returning with the 14th annual Estate Sale, held this year at the Women’s Resource Center in Sarasota. More than 1,000 items will be on sale during the three-day weekend event.

The event kicks off with a special preview on May 13 that suggests a $15 donation and continues free into the weekend from the morning through the early afternoon. The 14th annual estate sale will be held indoors with required masking and social distancing.

Each year the event raises funds for various nonprofits and Gustafson says she and her group have been able to raise more than $114,000 since its inception. This year’s event will benefit the Animal Rescue Coalition, the New College Foundation’s scholarship fund, and Women’s Resource Center.

The estate sale, in Gustafson’s eyes, satisfies her goal of “connecting people to these valuable organizations via items they love.” Plenty of collectors, dealers, garage sale shoppers always make sure to visit Sarasota each year to see what intriguing new items Gustafson has on sale.

Gustafson works throughout the year to get the sale ready. She commits to it fully, but she’s not working alone. The collector, who spent two decades as the president of the Y Foundation, has a team of 26 volunteers as well as her leadership team that handle all sorts of marketing and planning.

The sale has a more personal bent this year, as its in memory of longtime volunteers Larry and Nola Hietbrink.

“Larry recently lost his brave battle with Parkinson’s,” Gustafson said in a statement. “It is our honor to donate 100 percent of our spring sale proceeds in his memory.”