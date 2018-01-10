Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Kaleb Fields

Kaleb Fields is a Sarasota High boys basketball senior. He is verbally committed to play for Flagler College.

When did you start playing basketball?

At 4 years old in Fayetteville, N.C. (Fields moved to Sarasota at 13 years old). I was around ball my whole life. My dad (Kevin Fields) and uncle (Michael Fields) both played. They inspired me to play.

What is the appeal of basketball to you?

I just love it, I don't know. I used to play football too, but it didn't have the same feel to me. I didn't have the passion for it like I do basketball.

What is your best skill?

Shooting, specifically my 3 (-point shot) and midrange game, and passing.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

The summer of my eighth grade year, I was playing for the Florida Courage (AAU team). One game, I scored 46 points and hit 13 3-pointers, it was crazy.

What goals do you have for your team and yourself?

We came up short in the district tournament last season. I want us to reach the district championship this year. Personally, I want to keep getting better at everything and play ball in college.

Why verbally commit to Flagler?

They have a nice campus (in St. Augustine) and I trust the coaching staff there. They also offer the major I want (sports management).

What is your favorite TV show?

I don't know if I have a favorite. I usually just watch college basketball on ESPN. I grew up a Duke fan and I still follow them.

What is your dream vacation?

I'd take a trip to Maui, Hawaii, it's so nice. I'd buy a couple cars and a house while I'm there.

What is the best advice you have received?

Treat others the way you want to be treated. It goes a long way in life and can only help you.

Finish this sentence: "Kaleb Fields is ... "

... A bucket, meaning I can score.