Just Married: Kym and Gerett

Fairytale is the word both Kym and Gerett Copeland use over and over to describe their love and wedding day.

They met in March of 2017, after being matchmade by Melissa Howard. When Kym walked into the Lakewood Ranch Country Club, Gerett's eyes lit up right away. Gerett lost his fiancé in July 2016 to cancer. After taking time to heal, he was ready to find love again.

"She's an incredibly beautiful woman to look at," Gerett says. "You can't not smile when you see her."

For Kym, seeing Gerett for the first time was also special.

"We just knew right away," Kym says. "I don't know if it was love at first sight, but there was a connection right away."

During that first meeting, they learned they have a lot in common, including being politically active, which made the conversation flow easily between them.

"I just enjoyed talking with her," Gerett says. "She's beautiful on the outside and the inside."

After that dinner, they continued to date, and traveled together often, including places such as Venice, Italy, New York City and Maryland to meet Gerett's family and friends. Nine months after first meeting, their love story would take them to the 21 Club in New York City.

The Proposal

During the Christmas season later that year, Kym and Gerett took a trip to the big apple. They made a stop at Gerett's favorite restaurant, one that he has been frequently visiting since he turned 21. Gerett had gathered a group of their friends and family there for a special reason unknown to all who came.

Inside, the restaurant was warm on that December day, but outside, it was freezing cold. Both agreed it was a magical time to be in the city with friends and family for the holiday.

With everyone in attendance, Gerett got down on one knee and asked Kym to be his wife.

"I didn't even say 'yes' because I couldn't stop smiling," Kym says. "It was a very touching moment to have friends and family there."

The Wedding

During the next eleven months, Kym and Gerett say they had Nicole Kaney to thank for all their planning necessities. Although, Gerett had a big say in the choice of cake, and Kym took pride in the seating chart.

"My favorite part was the seating," Kym says. "It was so much effort and work. I was excited to see that project done."

The couple were married Nov. 17, 2018 at the Ca' d'Zan at the John and Mable Ringling Museum, surrounded by 170 friends and family members.

Both Kym and Gerett say the wedding was perfect, even the weather.

"It was a perfect fairytale night," Kym says. "I can't get over how well it all came together."

Gerett's favorite part of the day was both watching Kym walk down the aisle and the announcement of the bridal party into the reception.

"Watching Kym walk down the aisle in the evening light I realized how much I love her," Gerett says.

Kym's favorite part was being surrounded by their friends and family's support on this big day for them. She says everyone involved had a fun time celebrating with them.

The fairytale aspect came to life for the Copelands, and after a tragedy two years prior, Gerett says he is happy to have Kym as his wife.

"It was a magical thing to find love again," Gerett says.