Just Married: Brian and Matthew Craft

The stars aligned for Matt Yauslin and Brian Craft.

Photo by Jessica Barfield.

In 2014, Brian moved to Sarasota and began working on a short film for Planned Parenthood. “When the Party Ends” casted Brian as an extra and Matt as lead. After meeting on set, the two went to Classico and have “been inseparable ever since.”

The Proposal

Photo by Jessica Barfield

They were in the midst of working on the Players Theatre production of “Gypsy” when Matt popped the question. In true theatrical fashion, the proposal was also a performance. Matt arranged for a choreographed mash-up dance so when Brian walked into the room on Sept. 27, 2016, friends of the couple were dancing and his best friend Rachel Lauren, who had flown in from New York City, was singing.

The Wedding

The ceremony was held Jan. 11 at the Powel Crosley Estate, which Brian says was the wedding venue he always wanted.

“The wedding day was perfect,” Brian says. “It was my dream venue — I had done a few events there before and it was perfect.”

Photo by Jessica Barfield

Matt chose the food, and Brian took the reins in planning the rest of the details, such as the vintage sequin gowns their bridesmaids wore that added bold flair. Like their bridesmaids, Matt and Brian donned two different looks throughout the day.

A few of the couple’s favorite details were the succulents for party favors and the ring bearer, their dog, Max, the cockapoo. Max even

Photo by Jessica Barfield

gave out his own party favors, dog treat bags.

The day of the wedding was perfect, Brian says.

“We did so much work on it,” Brian says. “It was so cool that this was finally happening.”

Pre-wedding nerves weren’t on the table for the couple. Just butterflies from excitement.

Photo by Jessica Barfield

“I didn’t get any of those pre-wedding jitters or second thoughts,” Brian says. “I wasn’t even worried about him (Matt) at all. He was the last thing on my mind – of course I wanted him to have an amazing time, but I was more worried that our guests were having a good time.”

Their wedding day was an opportunity to bring together everyone they love from all over the country — some for the first time.

“The wedding party was an eclectic group,” Brian says.

Photo by Barbara Banks