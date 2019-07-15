Julian M. Rabow

1927-2019

Julian “Jay” Marshall Rabow was born July 27, 1927 in Buffalo, New York, and passed away in Sarasota, Florida on June 29, 2019. He was 91 years old.

Jay was pre-deceased by his parents Ann (Tate) Rabow and Aaron Rabow, brother Bruce Rabow, and Jay’s loving wife of 56 years, Margery “Midge” Rabow.

Jay graduated from The Nichols School of Buffalo and then enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18. Upon discharge, he attended the University of Miami, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, which was later applied to a very successful career as a business owner.

In 1950, he married Claire Cantor, mother of his two sons, Stephen D. Rabow of Sarasota and Andrew H. Rabow of Middletown, New York. After their divorce, in 1959 he married the love of his life, Margery Jane Ehrenreich and became the stepfather to her three children: Stephen L. Becker (Dennyse Stanford), Barbara L. Becker, both of northern California, and Laurie R. Becker of Arizona.

Jay was president and owner of Cello-Pack Corp of Buffalo prior to his retirement in 1978. He and Midge came to Florida aboard their 41-foot sailboat “Euphoria” that same year to find a new home, and settled in Sarasota, where they purchased a condo on the water. For the next 19 years, they sailed the Bahamas every year from January through May, where they cruised, snorkeled, played tennis, and built enduring friendships with other “sunbirds” in the boating community.

Jay particularly loved the outdoors and was an accomplished horseman, hunter, fisherman, trap and skeet marksman, racing sailor and avid tennis player. He was named Yachtsman of the Year for Lake Ontario in 1975, and later served as Commodore of the Youngstown Yacht Club in Youngstown, New York. Jay also achieved successes in photography, sculpting and painting, and was knowledgeable about antiques and antique firearms. He had a tireless spirit and excelled at whatever interest he took up. A free-spirited and unconventional man in many ways, he was first and foremost a family man, and was unflaggingly devoted to his beloved Midge for the many long years of her illness. His wit, humor, steadfast ways and wise counsel will be missed by many.

Jay is survived by all of his five children along with six grandchildren: Katherine L. Hiner, Hannah E. McGrath, Eric Becker, Megan Louise Langhoff, Aaron V. Rabow and Josh Rabow, one great-grandson, three nieces: Susan Rabow Sims, Lisa Rabow, Gretchen Rabow Atkins, and their children, grandchildren and numerous cousins.

The family would like to extend special acknowledgement to Janet Leon, Jay’s loving companion in the last few years of his life. We owe her an immeasurable debt of gratitude for bringing love and laughter back into his life. We also extend heartfelt thanks to Carol “Chris” Bell for the superb care she extended to Jay at the end of his life and throughout the many years of Midge’s illness.



SERVICE:

A private ceremony will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

DONATIONS:

Donations may be made to Jay’s favorite charity: Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto, Florida (941-729-5665; guidedogs.org)