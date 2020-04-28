Julia Goldman

Longboat Key, Florida – It is with great sadness that the family of Julia Goldman announces her passing on April 25, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Julia will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Maurice, and by her children, Philip (Amy), Susan Alperstein (David), Donna, and Linda (Michael DeGeorge). Her memory will also forever be in the hearts of her seven grandchildren: Ariel, Jonathan, Nicholas, Julia, Evyan, Teia, and Nadia, and her sister, Phyllis Shanagher.

Born and raised in Creggs, Co. Roscommon, Ireland, Julia never lost her beautiful Irish brogue that lifted up the spirits of those around her. She made a life-changing move to Boston in the late 1940s, where she began a career as a nurse after graduating from the Holy Ghost Hospital School of Nursing in Cambridge in 1956. It was while working as a nurse at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain that Julia met Maurice, and they kindled a romance that remained aflame throughout their remarkable marriage. Their adventure together took them from frequenting the storied jazz clubs of Boston; to raising their family in New York, Louisiana, and New Jersey; to traveling the world; and finally settling in Florida, where the beautiful views and plentiful seabirds brought Julia much happiness.

Julia was an avid reader, loved to garden, and enjoyed finding unique items to make her home and wardrobe one-of-a-kind. She hosted wonderful celebrations for family and friends, and will forever be remembered for her famous Irish matzoh ball soup, among other delicious creations. Julia loved listening to music and singing along – her gorgeous voice garnering the top prize one Amateur Night in Jamaica Plain in her younger days.

Julia took great joy in her children and grandchildren, giving them joy in return. There was no more devoted, kind, and gentle mother and grandmother, and her good spirit will be passed through to many future generations.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Maria Kelly, and by her siblings Jane, Elizabeth, John, Margaret, Maggie, Peter, Helen, Marie and Philip.

DONATIONS:

Memorial donations in memory of Julia may be made to the Goldman Family Nursing Program in support of pediatric oncology at Morristown Memorial Hospital:

Foundation for Morristown Medical Center

Attention: Ms. Rosemary Stallone

Reference: Goldman Family Nursing Program

475 South Street

Morristown, NJ 07960

Donations may be made online, with reference to the Goldman Family Nursing Program, at https://f4mmc.org/Growing-Forward.aspx