Juan Florensa relishes last day as Longboat Key Public Works director

Former and current commissioners, engineers, community leaders and residents came to the Public Works Department Friday to celebrate Juan Florensa's 17-year service as Public Works director on Longboat Key.

More than 20 people celebrated Florensa's many impactful projects on the island, including multiple beach nourishment efforts, construction of several town facilities and the rejuvenation of the Key's sewage system. Friday was Florensa's official last day as a town employee.

Florensa said he plans to stay involved in the Longboat Key community as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, although he's taking some time to "disengage" on a trip to Australia. He plans to dive the Great Barrier Reef.