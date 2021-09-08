Joseph P. Callahan

1925-2021

Joseph (Joe), age 96, of Longboat Key, Florida and Massapequa, New York passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2021 surrounded by his two daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie (McNeive) and Michael Callahan, his wife Margaret, his sister Mary Maraia, his sister-in-law Catherine Gallagher and brothers-in-law Doug, Gene and Edward Doody, and son-in-law, Robert Bellamente. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Bellamente and Mary Callahan, his grandchildren Megan Thomas, Erin Diamond and John J. Bellamente, M.D. (Lauren) and three great-grandchildren, his step-grandchildren Robert (Amy) and Michael (Heidi) Bellamente and their children, his brothers-in-law Drury Gallagher & Arthur (Sheila) Doody, sister-in-law JoAnne Doody, many nieces & nephews, many treasured friends and his beloved friend, Eileen Gildea.

Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in Flatbush and graduated from St. Francis Prep in Brooklyn. Later, he attended John Jay College in New York City. Joe served in the Navy during WWII in the South Pacific arena. After serving in the Navy, Joe worked as a police officer and then detective in NYC. Following retirement, he worked as a sales rep for Borden’s and later became Director of Security for Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association (TIAA) in Manhattan.

Joe had been an avid tennis player until late into his eighties and played golf until he was 93 years of age. Joe had been a member of the Elks on Long Island and performed in local stage productions. Joe was an associate member of Longboat Harbour Yacht Club, a parishioner at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea on Longboat Key and Our Lady of Lourdes in Massapequa Park, NY, and a member of St. Mary’s Men’s Club. He served on the entertainment committee for Longboat Harbour for many years. He loved his community of Longboat Harbour and all of its residents.

The family extends appreciation to the therapists, nurses and staff of Baycare who cared for him following his hospitalization, and the wonderful, caring team from Tidwell Hospice who accompanied him in his final chapter.

A funeral mass will be held on September 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church on Longboat Key. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe’s name to Tunnel for Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.