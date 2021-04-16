Joseph Asher Nowicki

November 30, 1998 – March 29, 2021

Sarasota - Joseph Asher Nowicki, Age 22, passed away peacefully on Monday March 29, 2021 at Bethesda East Hospital in Boynton Beach, FL. Joey lost his long fight with the disease of addiction.

During his many months of sobriety and recovery, Joe worked in sales and maintained his passion for his motorcycle, auto work, and all things mechanical. He loved to fish the waters of Delray Beach, where he spent most of the past two years.

Born November 30, 1998 in Sarasota, FL, Joseph is survived by his parents Fred Nowicki and Nora Nowicki, sister Elena Nowicki and his grandparents, Tamas and Susan Frecska and David Nowicki. Joey’s memory will live on in the hearts of his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who knew him as a smart, sensitive “gentle giant.”

Joey was a shining light, with strong intellect and burning curiosity from an early age. As early as age 3, he would take apart, and put back together, all things mechanical, ranging from sliding door locks to small appliances, advancing later to electronics, RC cars, lasers, motors, engines and more. “Scientific experiments” started early, and continued on into young adulthood.

He was a proud member of Cub Scouts Pack 50, and later BSA Troop 895, in Sarasota. Scouting provided a great path for developing his interests, sense of adventure and love of nature. The camaraderie of his peers provided a stage to develop his natural compassion, innate kindness and unique brand of humor.

Joey cherished his sister, cousins and close friends, and spent treasured time since childhood on Cape Cod with family. He considered “Grammy’s beach” his second home.

The family considers it our duty to speak freely and honestly about the merciless addiction to Benzodiazepines, now at epidemic scale, and to participate with action.

The family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to:

First Step of Sarasota (Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services) at: https://www.fsos.org/get-involved/donate with dedication to the memory of Joseph Asher Nowicki.

SERVICE:

Sunday, May 2, 10AM

Phillippi Estate Park - Gazebo

5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Please note that for the health and safety of all, and per facility requirements, attendees must observe COVID-19 protocols to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

DONATIONS:

