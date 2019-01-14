John Wilton McKitrick

1933-2019

John Wilton McKitrick passed away peacefully at his home on Long Boat Key, Florida, Sunday, January 13, 2019. He was 85 years old.

John was born in Dublin, Ohio, October 19, 1933. John and his three siblings grew up on a farm in Plain City, Ohio. He loved farming and raising cattle beside his father John ( Doc) Leslie McKitrick, DVM, and his mother Pauline Stinson McKitrick.

After serving our country in the Army, John graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. John followed his love for cattle and was an internationally known cattle judge. John is the only person to have judged all six National Breed shows in the United States. His international judging took him to all parts of the world. His career continued by becoming one of the original owners in the artificial insemination business, Genetics, Inc. He was the first director of marketing and development for Select Sires, Inc.

John was President of McKitrick Real Estate Company, a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Shriners, Dublin Kiwanis, Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Agonis, The Presidents Club at The Ohio State University and many philanthropic organizations.

John is survived by his loving wife Arlene of 33 years. Their passion for golf led them to many countries participating with the International Seniors and the American Seniors. Traveling, making new friends, the theater and charity work made for an inseparable relationship.

He is survived by his sisters, Geneva (Owen) Rhodes, Pauline McKitrick, his brother Jack McKitrick, his daughters, Mary M. (Rodney) Reames of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mindy M. Burns of Cornelius, North Carolina, grandchildren, Abby (Kyle) Seymour, Casey Reames, Walter Reames, Holly (Benjamin) Hill, Brandy (Clay) Johnson, Hunter Roberts and two great granddaughters, Milly Johnson and Harper Hill.

John was a kind and gentle man, he always tried to make the lives of others more fulfilled. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you show an act of kindness to someone in his honor.

At John’s request there will not be a memorial service. John wanted to be remembered by the last time he shook your hand with his big smile and asked if you were having a good day!