John Vorel’s 90th Birthday

Living Life to the Fullest!

Longboat Key resident John Vorel celebrated his 90th birthday on May 19th! He has an extraordinary life full of love, friendships, faith, five grown children and their families, and a wonderful marriage to the love of his life, Jane, his wife of 60 years. He is literally the energizer bunny in disguise keeping his days busy with condominium meetings, bidding on engineering projects, church functions, daily walks and biking for miles on LBK and Siesta Key with Jane, reading, shopping, traveling, planning the most amazing family reunions, and oh yes, writing his autobiography for all of us to enjoy! All five of his children and their families flew in from NJ, CO, NH, and PA to surprise him and everyone had a fantastic time celebrating this wonderful man! Thanks Mom for keeping the big secret all these months, we know it nearly killed you! Happy Birthday Dad, we love you! Patty, Sue, Tyler, Mack, Tracy, Will, Kaylee, Sophia, Mark, Wendy, Maddie, Scott, Steven, Michael, Suzanne, and Daphne