John S. (Jack) Weber

1929-2018

John S. (Jack) Weber, resident of Holmes Beach, Fla., passed away on June 25, 2018. Jack was born March 1, 1929, to John Shea Weber Sr. and Alice G. Weber. A graduate of Father Ryan High School (47) in Nashville, Tenn. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army serving in the Korean campaign, earning the Combat Infantry Badge Commendation. A member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Longboat Key, Fla., where he sang in the choir. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Dreyfus Weber.

He is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Weber Woodwell and Lynn Weber, granddaughter Kristin Prussing and two great grandchildren, stepson Glen Gore (Carol), Clyde, N.C. He leaves 11 brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters in law, numerous cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 21, 2018 at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Longboat Key.

SERVICE:

Friday, July 21, 10:30AM

St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church

4280 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL 34228 (941) 383-1255