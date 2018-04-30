John Ringling Estates home sells for $2.3 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jon Small sold his home at 23 S. Polk Drive to Daniel and Margaret Schuld, of Inverness, Ill., for $2.3 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2011.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

1239706 Ontario Inc. sold the Unit A-301 condominium at 565 Sanctuary Drive to John and Norma Yearick, of Drayden, Md., for $2.25 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,875,000 in 2008.

John Ringling Estates

Marc and Renee Preininger, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 112 Filmore Drive to 112 Filmore LLC for $1.75 million. The first property was built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,720 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1994, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $945,000 in 2013.

Winding Oaks

William and Margaret Urban sold their Unit 10 condominium at 3419 Winding Oaks Drive to Nicholas and Rebecca Cazana, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $975,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2005.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Sheldon and Janet Katanick, of Ocala, sold their home at 569 Juan Anasco Drive to Joseph and Elizabeth DiMartino, of Myakka City, for $710,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2004.

Windward Bay

Robert Curry Jr., of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 4800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Allen and Beth Park, of Hudson, Ohio, for $475,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Jungle Queen Way

Jungle Queen Vacations LLC sold the home at 765 Jungle Queen Way to Patricia Kondrat and Mary Kondrat, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $465,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,600 in 2002.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Peter and Janet Grottodden, of N. Oaks, Minn., sold their Unit K-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Peter and Lori Sue French, of Grand Rapids, Mich., for $455,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area.

Lido Harbour Towers

Joseph and Karen Gallina, of Mount Horeb, Wis., sold their Unit 104 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Russell and Saundra Schuster, of Worthington, Ohio, for $380,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $492,500 in 2006.

Whitney Beach

Peter and Susan Tasker sold their Unit 165 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Schaefer and Dedrea Greer, of Advance Mills, Va., for $379,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,367 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Edward and Annelise Gillespie, of Derwood, Md., sold their Unit 170 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Julie Omsberg, trustee, of Scarborough, Maine, for $225,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2001.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Wilmington Savings Fun Society, trustee, sold the home at 6940 Poinsettia Ave. to Sally Roch, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $351,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1997.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Michael and Edith Nemoytin, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 42 condominium at 837 Spanish Drive N. to Guy Haas and Katherine Haley, of Manchester, N.H., for $315,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2001.

Gulf Key

David and Mary Ann Dabney and W. Wayne and Alice Freed sold their Unit 6 condominium at 540 Neptune Ave. to Teresa Olinger, of Lakeland, for $303,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2004.