John R. Eagleton

John R. Eagleton, known as Jack to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022. A longtime resident of Longboat Key, Jack is survived by Margot, his wife of 68 years, his daughter June Heath, his son Thomas Eagleton, his grandsons Kyle Heath, J. Wilson Eagleton and great granddaughter Brynlee Heath.

Jack was a fixture at Longboat Arms Condo association meetings and the Cedar Tennis Club for over 30 years. Jack was known for his flamboyant dress and friendly manner. Jack enjoyed his retirement from management duties with Campbell Soup and the Illinois State Lottery in Northbrook, Illinois.

Jack was a WWII Navy Veteran and a participant in D-day at Normandy.

Jack was a WWII Navy Veteran and a participant in D-day at Normandy. His broad smile and long intricate jokes, will be missed by many.

A celebration of Life will be held in the fall- in lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice.