John Oliver Summers

1938-2020

John Oliver Summers, 81, of Longboat Key, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 29th at his residence surrounded by his family.

John was born on July 21, 1938 in Evansville, Indiana, to Oliver and Marguerite (Backus) Summers. He attended Pike High School in Indianapolis, received an undergraduate degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering, a Master of Science in Industrial Administration, and a Ph.D. in Management from Purdue University. On September 10, 1961, he married his wife of 58 years, Anne (Chamberlin) Summers, and they raised two daughters, Jill and Debbie.

John was a Professor of Marketing at Indiana University for 33 years. At the Kelley School of Business, John taught courses at the undergrad and masters levels, however, his main teaching focus was with the doctoral program. John had a very successful research career, publishing over 30 research manuscripts in the top tier marketing journals as well as serving on marketing journal editorial boards for 26 years. John also received multiple awards from his doctoral students, Purdue University, Indiana University, and professional associations.

While John will be remembered by his students for his relentless use of his red pen, Letterman Top Ten Lists and doctorate classes held in his basement, friends and family also remember his passion for Purdue basketball and football, Hawaiian vacations, gratitude for Longboat Key views on his drives to the grocery store, and overwhelming love for his family. He was a role model of integrity, discipline and loyalty and he lived his retirement years to the fullest, traveling the world with Anne, playing golf, and visiting his family in Indianapolis.

Despite his professional achievements, John claimed that Jill and Debbie were his top life accomplishments. “Papa John” found joy in his grandchildren and cherished memory making vacations. Wherever they were, usual activities included watching movies from his extensive collection, nightly servings of ice cream, and impromptu dance parties.

John is survived by his wife Anne, his two daughters, Jill Schein of Zionsville and Debra Hays of Indianapolis, his four grandchildren, Katelyn Schein, Kiley Schein, Logan Hays and Griffin Hays, two sons in law, Cary Schein and Aaron Hays, and his two sisters, Delores Bender of Zionsville and Phyllis Nicholson of Rochester, Michigan. He was preceded in death by both parents.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may show their love and support by donating to the Indiana University Foundation c/o John O Summers PhD Student Support Fund, Longboat Island Chapel Charitable Outreach Committee, or the John Purdue Club in Lafayette.

