John H. Maxheim

1934-2020

John passed away peacefully at home in Longboat Key, Florida early on December 22nd after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Elenor Hamilton Hart Maxheim, stepson Edward Boyd Hart, Jr. and step grandson, Edward Boyd Hart, III and nieces, Pam VanderWeyden, Palos Park, IL and Kathy Lawson, Sleepy Hollow, IL and Kris (James) Sesterhorn, Frankfort, IL and nephew Derek Hunt (Annie), New York and two great nieces and two great nephews, brother-in-law Ray Hamilton, Jr., Biloxi, MS, sister-in-law, Sandra (Tom Reidy), Franklin, TN. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Carole and brother-in-law George VanderWeyden, St. Charles, IL., nephew Dan VanderWeyden, IL, mother-in-law and father-in-law Lucile. and Raymond Hamilton, Columbia, TN.

John was born in Clinton, Iowa to Vincent and Dorothy H. Maxheim. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and received his Engineering Degree from Iowa State University, 1958, Ames, Iowa and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the University Letterman’s Club (Track).

John and Elenor reside in Longboat Key, FL, Charlotte, NC and Linville, NC.

John joined the Charlotte-based Piedmont Natural Gas Company in October of 1978 as President and Chief Operating Officer, elected Chief Executive Officer in 1980 and Chairman of the Board in 1984. He retired as CEO in February 2000 and as Chairman in February 2003. Prior to Piedmont he held positions as an industrial sales engineer with Mobil Oil Company and Wisconsin Gas Company before joining United Cities Gas Company as Assistant to the President in 1962. At United Cities, he was elected vice president in 1965, executive vice president in 1966, and president, chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors in 1970, at the age of 35. He continued in that position in Nashville, TN until joining Piedmont.

John’s industry organizations included the American Gas Association (15 years) and Trustee of the Institute of Gas Technology. He is a past Chairman of the Southern Gas Association, has twice held the position of President of the Tennessee Gas Association, and is a past director of the Southeastern Gas Association, the Southern Gas Association and the Tennessee Gas Association. He was Chairman of the American Gas Association’s Industry Communications Committee and was a member of their Executive, Government Relations, Finance and Nominating Committees. He holds honorary lifetime memberships for his industry leadership in The Order of the Inner Flame and The Guild of Ancient Suppliers, the Southern Gas Association and Tennessee Gas Association.

He has testified on energy matters before state regulatory commissions in eight states, the Federal Power Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Economic Regulatory Administration, state legislative committees, and committees of the United States Senate.

John was very active in Charlotte, NC including The Greater Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, The Charlotte Chamber Foundation, Charlotte Convention & Visitors Bureau, United Way of the Central Carolinas, Charlotte Arts & Science Council, Chairman, Charlotte Auditorium-Coliseum-Convention Center Authority, Governor’s Commission for a Competitive North Carolina, University Research Park, Inc., North Carolina Citizens for Business and Industry, Charlotte Science Museums, Mecklenburg Council on Health Costs, Charlotte Sports Commission, United Community Services, Goodwill Industries Capital Fund Drive, Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens, Policy Council and the National Tax Foundation. He was involved in educational activities such as funding scholarships and served in various capacities on boards of numerous universities and colleges throughout North Carolina, Tennessee and Iowa.

John and Elenor were active in many organizations in Sarasota and Longboat Key including Children’s First, Ringling College, the Asolo Repertory Theater and All Angel’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, where John was a former member of the Vestry. They have memberships at the Longboat Key Club, Bird Key Yacht Club, Quail Hollow Country Club, Charlotte, NC and Linville Ridge Country Club, Linville, NC.

There will be a memorial Service at All Angel’s by the Sea Episcopal Church to celebrate John’s life at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to Children’s First, 1723 Orange Ave., Sarasota. FL 34234 or All Angel’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key 34228.

