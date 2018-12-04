John Graham O’Neil

1935-2018

John Graham O’Neil, age 82 passed away peacefully on Sept 26, 2018. “Jack” was a resident of Sarasota, Florida for 34 years, previously of the North Shore of Chicago and Peoria, IL. Jack served in the US Naval Reserves from 1954 - 59. He was a 1957 graduate of Bradley University.

Jack was a business owner in the holiday decoration industry for many years. As a resident of Siesta Key, Jack served as a Commissioner for Sarasota County. He also served on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Better Government Association; the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council, was a Past President of the Siesta Key Association, an advocate for Midnight Pass (Save-our-Sands campaign) and a member of the Longview Society for many years. Jack was a Founding Board Member for CASL, an organization which provides assisted and independent supported living for persons with disabilities.

Jack had an outgoing personality. He could banter and engage with anyone. He always embraced every situation. Whatever he did, in the end, he had a great story to tell! He will be remembered for his good-natured personality, his love of animals and support of the arts, and his big Irish smile.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Roake) of 50 years. He is survived by his 3 sons, Patrick, Timothy (Kelly) and Michael (Kelly), his 6 grandchildren; Sam, Jack, Erin, Megan, Shannon, and Madi and his niece, Nancyanne (Don) Olson.

A Celebration of the Life of Jack O’Neil will be held in Sarasota on December 15, 2018, what would have been Jack’s 83rd birthday, from 5-8:00pm in the Clubhouse at Phillippi Landing, where Jack lived, 1921 Monte Carlo Dr, Sarasota, FL 34231. For Celebration details please send inquiries to [email protected].

SERVICE:

Saturday, December 15, 5-8PM

Clubhouse at Phillippi Landing,

1921 Monte Carlo Dr, Sarasota, FL 34231

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Jack be made to CASL, 1 N. Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237.