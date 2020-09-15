John Francis Short

1944-2020

JOHN FRANCIS SHORT, Sarasota, FL, passed away on September 12, 2020, at the age of 76, after a valiant battle with metastatic cancer. John died peacefully at home with his devoted wife, daughter, grandchildren and his beloved 4 legged pal, Sammy, by his side.

John and the love of his life, Christine (Giannotta) were married for 39 years. His grieving children include Dina (John Maher), Jake, and Bill Giannotta (deceased 2004). His grandchildren, who worshipped the man who always put family first, include Maxwell, Benjamin, Cameron and Gianna Kleinberg and Levi, Talia and Destrey Giannotta.

John was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 31, 1944 to Ralph & Elvia (Hansell) Short. The third of seven children, John is the first to go to Heaven. He is survived by siblings Vincent (Helen), Ralph “Tony” (Marlene), Edward (Dee), Sara (Charlie May), Michael (Marianne), and Rosemary (Michael Mascherino).

John’s way was family, strength, love, integrity and never giving up.

John attended Monsignor Bonner H.S., Saint Bernard College and Ursinus College. He retired as CEO of Opinion Research Corp in Princeton, NJ. Prior to that he was CFO at Hay Associates, Phila PA/Washington DC, and Burroughs Corporation/Unisys.

John was an avid tennis player, who ran a tennis league called Short Academy, at Long Boat Key Public Tennis Center. There, John grew the group from just 11 to 60 players. The tennis enthusiast was proud to have captained a winning team at the Suncoast Tennis League.

A Frank Sinatra lover, he often sang "My Way";

Funeral arrangements as follows:

A funeral mass will be Fri 9/18/20 at 10am at St. Martha’s Catholic Church

200 N. Orange Ave. Sarasota, FL 34236

Celebration of John’s life to follow.

DONATIONS:

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lurie Cancer Center in honor of John Short: Lurie Cancer Center c/o Terri Dillon 420 E. Superior St. Rubloff Bldg 9th Floor Chicago, IL 60611.