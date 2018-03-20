John F. “Jack” Perry

1927-2018

John F. “Jack” Perry, of Sarasota, Fla., died March 13, 2018. He was born on Oct. 25, 1927, in Newburgh, N.Y., to Catherine (Vandermark) and Harold J. Perry.

Jack served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1948. He worked as a tile setter in Newburgh, until relocating to Longboat Key, Fla., in 1974, where he worked maintenance for the town and at Publix. Jack was a member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Longboat Key.

Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Philomena D’Elicio Perry; son Stephen (Joann) Perry of Venice, Fla.; daughter Paula (Thomas) Skillman of Burke, Va.; grandchildren Breece Perry and Melissa Perez of Gardiner, N.Y., DJ and Jenn Skillman of Austin, Texas, Alicia and Jeff Pucci of Sarasota, Michele Skillman of Arlington, Va.; three sisters Mary Kinsley of Newburgh, Nan and John Devletian of New Paltz, N.Y., and Eileen Zgrodek of Virginia Beach, Va.

He is predeceased by his brother Harold “Buddy” Perry and a sister Catherine Perry Howard.

Farley Funeral Homes in Venice is handling the arrangements. To share a memory or give a condolence, please visit www. farleyfuneralhome.com.