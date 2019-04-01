John F. “Brownie” Brown

1935-2019

John F. Brown, known as “Brownie” of Port Huron, Michigan peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on March 9, 2019. A private family service is being held.

To honor Brownies’ wishes, in lieu of a funeral, a sunset champagne toast will be held on May 25, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Beach Terrace, 5400 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key, Florida during the annual family “BRIC” reunion weekend.

Brownie served proudly in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Private First Class. He was instrumental in initiating the first Port Huron Saint Patrick’s Day Parade which is still to this day occurring annually. He was an accomplished journalist, Pulitzer Prize Winner, Knights of Columbus Grand Marshal, athletics announcer, coach and sports enthusiast. He provided numerous volunteer hours in his community for decades. It was common to hear “Ya gotta love it” from Brownie on the sports field of play or hear a “Tarzan Call” to his friends.

Brownie was preceded in death by his father, Leonard C. Brown and mother, Noreen Brown.

Brownie is survived by his wife, Joan L. Brown; sister Mary Paul and Dr. Bruce Stubbs; son Jeffrey and Noriko Brown; daughters Jody and Stephen Nicholas, JeriLynn and Dr. Greg Towsley and multiple cousins and grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

In exchange of sending flowers, Joan requests considering a contribution to the U.S. Department of the Veterans Affairs or the Knights of Columbus on his behalf.