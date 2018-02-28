Joan Walter Rotenberg

1943-2018

Joan Walter Rotenberg died unexpectedly in Longboat Key, Florida on February 23, 2018 at the age of 74.

Joan was a relatively recent transplant to Longboat Key and enjoyed her life and friends immensely in her “home by the bay”. Joan was an avid reader, talented cook and artist, tireless volunteer, and devoted friend and grandmother. Her children and especially her grandchildren brought her great joy and she was always thrilled to share her life in Longboat Key with family and friends.

Joan is survived by sons William (Susan) Rotenberg of Geneva, NY, James (Ellen) Rotenberg of Bronxville, NY, and grand-children Jake, Ben, Mary, Sam, Charlotte, Sarah, and Daniel. She is also survived by siblings Carole (Charles) Zeitzoff of Rockville, MD, Susan (Harvey) Weiss of Bethesda, MD, and Robert (Sharon) Walter of Potomac, MD. Joan was preceded in death by Paul Rotenberg, her husband of 45 years and parents William and Sally Walter.

Joan’s life in Batavia, NY and Longboat Key, FL was filled with volunteer work and support for various charities. A lover of books, she volunteered at both public libraries and passed on this love to her children. Over the years, she volunteered her time and gifts to Planned Parenthood of Western New York, Genesee Memorial Hospital League, The Richmond and Longboat Key Libraries, The Mote Aquarium, and many other organizations who attracted her passion for social justice and the arts. Most importantly, Joan was a devoted friend to many and was blessed by these friends in New York and Florida. Her baking will be missed by many but most of all she will be missed for her smile and wit.

Contributions in her honor may be made to All Faiths Food Bank, 8171 Blaikie Court, Sarasota, FL 34240, the Friends of the Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Suite 212, Longboat Key, FL 34228-2047, the Richmond Library, 19 Ross Street, Batavia, NY 14020, or the charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life is planned for March 11th in Longboat Key, Florida and at a later date in Batavia, NY for family and friends.

Toale Brothers Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

SERVICE:

Sunday, March 11 Celebration of Life, Longboat Key, Florida

Later Date, Batavia, NY for family and friends

DONATIONS:

