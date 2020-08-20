Joan Hannah Peterson

1933-2020

Joan Hannah Peterson, 87, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020. She was born on Feb. 4, 1933, in New York City, to Thomas Fitzgerald and Albina Daley and lived in South Jersey until moving to Lido Beach permanently in 2000.

Traveling played a huge role in her life and she blessed many people with her radiant smile and kind spirit. Joan enjoyed socializing, afternoon cocktails, trips to the casino and lunches at Olive Garden. She was never offered a McDonald’s Frappe that she could decline. Joan adored Tom Brady and playing pass with her great grandson, Liam. Through all of her personal loss and sorrow, she never let it stop her from living life to the fullest, laughing and having fun. Joan was a spiritual woman and attended St. Thomas More Church regularly where her two children, Joan and Greg, were also laid to rest in the Garden.

Traveling played a huge role in her life and she blessed many people with her radiant smile and kind spirit.

Joan is survived by her son, Garrett Turnbull, and beloved granddaughter, Marisa Merlino, and great grandson, Liam Kinne, whom she was very close with, and many loving family members up North, whom she loved visiting yearly for family reunions.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 10a.m. in the Main Church at St. Thomas More Church, located at 2506 Gulf Gate Dr., Sarasota, FL, 34231. Social distancing will be maintained and masks required.

“It takes great courage to see the world in all it’s tainted glory, and still to love it.” Oscar Wilde

For more information please visit Yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com.