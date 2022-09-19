Jo Ann Bigelow Frye

Forever in our hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Jo Ann Bigelow Frye on September 18, 2022. Joey was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1992. Her best friend has always been her sister, Jeanne Bigelow Auten.

She was not only an aunt, but a mother, to Mardi, Andy & Chas. She was adored by her grand nieces, Melissa and Tiffany, her great niece Madi Blair and great nephew Chase Jordan.

“Time isn’t measured by the years you live but by the deeds you do and the joy you give.”

