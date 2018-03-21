 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Wednesday, Mar. 21, 2018 3 hours ago

Legendary Ohio State golf coach to speak at local tournament

Share
The Buckeyes won 17 Big Ten titles under his tutelage.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Jim Brown, the longest-tenured golf coach in Ohio State University history, was announced as the guest speaker at the Sarasota-Manatee Ohio State Alumni Club’s 16th-annual Golf Outing, to be held  on April 7 at The Meadows Country

Jim Brown

Club's Highlands Course. 

Brown began his coaching career in 1973 and led the Buckeyes to 17 Big Ten championships. Ohio State won the 1979 NCAA Tournament and finished fourth in 1980, 1983, 1987 and 1997. Brown earned National Coach of the Year honors in 1995 and 1996. He retired in 2009.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will provided after 18 holes of golf. There will also be a hole-in-one contest, with the winner receiving a two-year lease on a new Ford Mustang. All participants will be given chance tickets to win any of 75-100 prizes donated by local stores, courses, hotels, restaurants and boutiques. Brown will speak following the luncheon. 

Cost to attend is $130. Those wishing to register can visit sarasotabuckeye.org, email [email protected] or call 772-341-6448.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Kanye West. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement