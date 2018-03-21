Legendary Ohio State golf coach to speak at local tournament

Jim Brown, the longest-tenured golf coach in Ohio State University history, was announced as the guest speaker at the Sarasota-Manatee Ohio State Alumni Club’s 16th-annual Golf Outing, to be held on April 7 at The Meadows Country

Jim Brown

Club's Highlands Course.

Brown began his coaching career in 1973 and led the Buckeyes to 17 Big Ten championships. Ohio State won the 1979 NCAA Tournament and finished fourth in 1980, 1983, 1987 and 1997. Brown earned National Coach of the Year honors in 1995 and 1996. He retired in 2009.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will provided after 18 holes of golf. There will also be a hole-in-one contest, with the winner receiving a two-year lease on a new Ford Mustang. All participants will be given chance tickets to win any of 75-100 prizes donated by local stores, courses, hotels, restaurants and boutiques. Brown will speak following the luncheon.

Cost to attend is $130. Those wishing to register can visit sarasotabuckeye.org, email [email protected] or call 772-341-6448.