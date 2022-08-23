JFCS of the Suncoast and food truck vendors raise funds for family

Sarasota's food truck community recently rallied for a family in need.

Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez of Bradenton were recently killed in a crash while driving a food truck on Interstate 75, leaving two children to be looked after by Mendoza's sister.

In response, Smokin' Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile, JFCS of the Suncoast and several food truck vendors worked together to host a fundraiser supporting the family at the Big Top Brewing Company on Aug. 21. Visitors donated toys, clothing, food and more to the family.

By the end of the day, the rally had raised around $10,000. JFCS staff and food truck vendors will deliver the donated items and a check to the family on Aug. 31. Those interested in donating may visit the JFCS website.

(This story was updated to reflect the correct name of JFCS.)