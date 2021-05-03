Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee takes on new CEO

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has had consistent leadership for two decades now, but now a change is on its way.

The Federation will have a new chief executive officer — Shepard Englander of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati is assuming the position for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. He will succeed Howard Tevlowitz in leading the organization at the start of September.

The 57-year-old CEO has spent the last 16 years supporting the Jewish community in Cincinnati. He says he’s excited to do something similar in Sarasota.

“All my life’s work has been about building community,” Englander said. “The Jewish Federation is a powerful organization that allows members of the Jewish community to participate outside the community and have connections within the community."

One of his proudest accomplishments is establishing a Jewish community center campus in Cincinnati. He wants to apply that sense of community and building to his new organization, which is in the planning stages of building its own center.

“Organizational growth and transformation have been my passion for the last 16 years and I am excited by the challenge of leading a new community transformation,” Englander said. “... (The community campus) one of the most exciting things I've gotten to work on in my career so I was thrilled at the possibility of being able to do it again."

Englander isn’t a stranger to Sarasota either — he started visiting his mother, who visits the area seasonally, years ago. A fan of the arts, Englander says he’s excited to soak up the lively culture in the area. It doesn’t hurt that his wife, an avid tennis player, is ready to play her sport year-round.

“My wife and I love the outdoors,” Englander said. “We're always looking for opportunities to explore beautiful places … the prospect of getting back near the water was another benefit.”

Englander is looking at a home in Lakewood Ranch for when he starts his new chapter.