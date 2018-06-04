Jerome G. “Jerry” Lee

Feb. 23, 1924 - May 29, 2018

Jerry was born in Chicago, IL. He spent his early years in various small towns in Wisconsin, where he attended the University of Wisconsin and earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the Army as a chemical engineer during World War 2.

In 1947 he married Margo and attended NYU Law School. After graduation he practiced Intellectual Property Law, becoming the senior partner of Morgan and Finnegan. Jerry was active in several Bar Associations, as a member as well as President.

Jerry loved music. He played violin, clarinet and saxophone with many bands and orchestras, including the Sarasota Pops.

Margo and Jerry have lived on Longboat Key and Sarasota since the 70’s, first as snow birds and then as full-time residents. Jerry was chairman of the LBK Planning and Zoning Board for five years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Margo, his sons Jim and Ken and their spouses, his grandchildren, Maia and Mathew and their spouses, three great granddaughters, and his sisters, Shirley and Jeanine.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jewish Family and Children’s Service, 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, Fl 34237. To send condolences, please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements.

