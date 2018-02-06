Jeff Mayers takes over Longboat Key Foundation leadership

The Longboat Key Foundation aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors of the island.

It’s this mission that Jeff Mayers, the new chairman of the board of advisers for the foundation, wants to continue into 2018.

Mayers, the general manager of The Resort at Longboat Key Club since 2013, took over for Bob Simmons in September.

“Bob taught me some great things as a leader,” Mayer said. “He was engaged. He would always listen to what the board members were saying, he was involved in projects … so he could lead us down the path to lead us to the right decision.”

Simmons said he would volunteer for anything the foundation needs, but right now, he said he is just an interested resident.

“I’m getting older, and I’m trying to cut back on some things, and we put a lot of time and effort into getting the foundation up and running and pursuing the Center for Healthy Living,” he said. “And, now we’re moving toward the Center for the Arts, Culture and Education, so I thought this was probably a good time to pass the responsibility to Jeff. Jeff was a very good board member from the beginning, so it just seemed like the right time.

The Longboat Key Foundation was established in late 2013 through the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. During Simmons’ tenure of almost five years, he helped establish what he calls two big accomplishments for the foundation- the Center for Healthy Living and helped “plant the seeds” for the coming Longboat Key Center for the Arts, Culture and Education.

“Initially, when he [Simmons] started, it was a brand new board,” Mayers said. “So, you had to create the foundation and then start working on the projects. He played a significant role in all of those.”

Simmons initially stepped down in July, so Mayers has had some time to adjust in his new role. Simmons is confident Mayers will lead the foundation successfully.

“He’s a terrific guy, and he will do an excellent job,” Simmons said. “Considering he has a fulltime job, it’s a challenge to do both, but he’s capable and he’ll do a great job.”

Continuing in 2018, Mayers is going to continue focusing on projects that can enhance the quality of life for those on Longboat Key. Such projects in the past including the Center for Healthy Living, and currently including the collaboration between the town of Longboat Key and Ringling College of Art and Design for the center for the arts, culture and education.

