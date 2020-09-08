Jayne Forstenzer

1921-2020

Jayne Forstenzer, 99, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, just two weeks after celebrating her 99th birthday. She was born on August 20, 1921 in New York City, to Nat & Sadie Finkelstein and lived in Long Island, New York until moving permanently to Longboat Key in 1989. She later moved to independent living in 2014 at what is now known as Aviva on North Honore Avenue in Sarasota.

Traveling played a huge role in her life and she visited most very corner of the globe while being employed in the travel industry. Along the way she made numerous acquaintances and maintained friendships with her always-positive attitude and radiant and supportive personality. In earlier years Jayne was a vigorous tennis player, then focused more in recent years on playing bridge, swimming and creating endless drawings, paintings and other works of art. There wasn’t a day went by without time for an afternoon cocktail and socializing with friends. She was a frequent patron of Lazy Lobster on Longboat Key and Kacey’s Lobster on Fruitville Rd. She loved her shrimp scampi. In her spare time she attended religious services and was a strong supporter of Democratic ideals and candidates. Even in her waning days, Jayne always expressed a positive outlook and never avoided an opportunity to make others smile.

If she were alive, Jayne would encourage everyone to vote in November and would end every day by saying how happy she was and she loved you.

Jayne’s husband Claude died in 1992 and her daughter Ellen passed away too soon in a scuba accident while vacationing in Martinique in 1980. Her sister Carole Shulman (of Washington, DC) passed away a few years back. Jayne is survived by her son, Andy and his wife Debbie of New York, her two granddaughters Arin (Dallas) and Alix (New York City) and her brother David Fields of Philadelphia and his wife Sue. Also left behind is her friend and caretaker of twenty plus years, Laura McDowell.

If she were alive, Jayne would encourage everyone to vote in November and would end every day by saying how happy she was and she loved you. Her smile and warmth will be sorely missed.