Jason Ward Tasler

1973-2019

Jason Ward Tasler, of Bradenton passed away Thursday February 21, 2019 at the age of 45; he was born September 11, 1973 in West Lake Village, California.

Jason loved adventure and found it early in life when he enlisted in the Navy and was an Engineman on the Cape St. George (CG-72). Prior to that, he was a 1991 graduate of La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jason enjoyed spending time with friends on motorcycle rides, cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and playing with his two dogs. He was most recently working as a Tenant Services Coordinator for Dilweg Companies in Sarasota, FL. He is survived by loving mother Pauline Tasler and brother Jonathan Tasler. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Tasler Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.