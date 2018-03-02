New jewlery store slated for University Town Center

Another jewelry store is planned to open near the University Town Center by the end of the year.

Sterling Inc., a subsidiary of multinational diamond conglomerate Signet, has signed a lease with Benderson Development to bring a new location for Jared the Galleria of Jewelry near the University Town Center. Jared will join nearby locations for fellow Signet subsidiaries Zales and Kay, which each have space within the UTC Mall.

This store is scheduled to open by the end of 2018. It is the first Jared location slated for the region.

The lease between Signet and Benderson calls for approximately 5,000 square feet of space at an outparcel near the Target located at 101 N. Cattlemen Road. The lease includes three five-year options for the property.