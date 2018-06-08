Janet F. (O’Neil) Deland

1933-2018

DANVERS, Mass. — Janet F. (O’Neil) Delande, 84, passed away at Kaplan Family Hospice House following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Edward F. Delande.

Born in Saugus, Mass., on Sept. 13, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Grace (Connell) O’Neil. Janet was raised and educated in Saugus and graduated from Saugus High School in 1951.

"Her greatest joy was first, raising her two sons, and then being a loving grandmother of six, before becoming a great-grandmother."

She had been an accountant for many years and worked for the former Deerskin Trading Post in the mail-order division before retiring from the North Shore ARC. Janet had been a member of the Danvers Historical Society and volunteered at the Danvers Food Pantry. She was also a member of the Polish Club, the ELKs Club and the Moose Club. She enjoyed boating, skiing and wintering in Long Boat Key. Her greatest joy was first, raising her two sons, and then being a loving grandmother of six, before becoming a great-grandmother.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Delande and his wife, Bonnie, of Georgetown, and John Delande of Danvers; her beloved friend and soulmate, Michael Casale; six grandchildren, Christopher and Aaron Delande, Danielle Zenga and her husband, Daniel, Rebecca Grady and her husband, Edward, and Jessica and Melanie Delande; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Michael, and one on the way.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, in St. Richard Church, 90 Forest St., Danvers. Burial is private. Visiting hours are Friday from 4-7 p.m. at C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s name to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA, 01923.

www.LyonsFuneral.com

