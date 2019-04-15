James C. Rardin Jr.

James “Jim” C. Rardin, Jr. of Bradenton, FL passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2019 at the age of 68.

He was the husband of Denise M. (Pinault) Rardin. Born in Needham, Mass., he was the son of the late Ruth E. (Fulton) Rardin, and the late James C. Rardin, Sr.

A graduate of Needham High School, Class of 1968, he was an active member of their marching band. Upon graduating from Bryant & Stratton Jr. College, Boston, Mass. in 1970, Jim began his long career in the accounting field. He was employed by the former J. S. Waterman & Sons Funeral Service of Kenmore Square, Boston where he served as Comptroller/Administrative Operations Manager for 12 years. Upon moving to Orlando, FL in 1997, Jim was employed with Ardaman & Associates, Inc. for 17 years, retiring in 2016.

Always yearning to be closer to his beloved Anna Maria Island, following his retirement Jim and his family moved to Bradenton in 2017. Continually striving to be of service to others, Jim served on the Board of Trustees of the Mansfield (Mass.) United Methodist Church. He was a volunteer at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Orlando, served as Treasurer for the Somerset Village Homeowners Association also in Orlando for 18 years, and was currently serving on the Board of Trustees of Braden River United Methodist Church in Bradenton, FL where he was also a member. Jim loved people, and he never met a stranger.

Deeply devoted to his wife Denise, his mother in law Del, and his two beloved dogs, his most treasured pursuits were his love of music and American history, specifically the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Starting out playing the trumpet with his high school band, he later preferred listening to a wide variety of music from classical to country, and it was a rare day when there was no music to be heard in Jim’s vicinity. He also enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.

Jim got the taste for country life when he spent one high school summer break working on a Missouri farm. After the confines of life in Orlando, he was finally in his element in Bradenton working in the yard and mowing the lawn in his cowboy hat.

In addition to his loving wife Denise, Jim is survived by a sister, Cynthia G. Crawford (Mrs. Richard) of Saint Thomas, PA; 2 nephews, Andrew Crawford of Boca Raton, FL and Douglas Crawford of Hagerstown, MD; 2 great nephews; 2 great nieces, several cousins, and 2 beloved dogs.

DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Braden River United Methodist Church General Fund, 5858 44th Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203.