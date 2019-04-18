James B. Morris

January 13, 1930- April 15, 2019

James B. Morris (Jim), 89, of Sarasota, Fl, entered eternal life at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born at Methodist Hospital Indianapolis, IN.

Jim spent his youth in South Port and Anderson Indiana. His father was a high school industrial arts teacher and Indiana University professor. His mother was a housewife. James graduated from Anderson High School in 1949 and from Indiana University in 1953 with a degree in general business and transportation. He worked for Pennsylvania Railroad and served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 as a Lieutenant in the Armor Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He then worked at Joseph E. Seagrams in Lawrenceburg from 1956-1983. He was treasurer of Aurora’s Farmer’s Fair for 16 years and active in the Lion’s Club. He retired and moved to Sarasota with his wife Ruth Aubert Morris in 1983. He joined Covenant Life Presbyterian Church and was chairman of the first Mission Committee. He served 15 years as Mercy committee chairman. He was on the board of Southgate Community Center and helped the rebuilding of the swimming pool. He loved sports, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Enochberg chicken, and homemade chicken and noodles. Preceding him in death were his parents and Ruth Aubert Morris. He is survived by his wife MaryRuth Campbell Morris, daughters Deborah Ann Whitacre (Dave), Jill Morris (Burr Bakke), and James Bradford Morris II (Debra) along with six grandchildren, Jim, Julie, Joe, Alexus, Cameron, Kelton, and Sydney. Five great grandchildren, Odin, Kaitlyn, Jace, and Josie and two great great grandchildren, Cooper and Peighton Jane.

SERVICE:

Services will be held on Saturday April 27th at 10:00am at the Sunnyside Village Chapel. He will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Ceremonies.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunnyside Foundation, Sunnyside Village, 5201 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, Florida 34232.