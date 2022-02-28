James (Jim) C. Huber

1927-2022

James (Jim) C. Huber, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away January 21, 2022.

James was born to Carl E. Huber and Emma Grau Huber in Racine, Wisconsin on February 20, 1927. He graduated early from Horlick High School in 1944 to enlist in the Navy with his parents permission at the age of 17.

After the Navy, James attended the University of Wisconsin, where he met his wife of 70 years, Joyce Anne Wilson. James and Joyce were married June 30th, 1951 in Wisconsin. James started a chemical business but due to chemical supply shortages during the Korean War he had to close the business. Shortly after, he traveled Illinois and Iowa selling designer gloves through Founds and Scaporeeli in New York. Following that war, James went to Coral Chemical Company, in Waukegan, Illinois for several years before starting his own chemical business called Surfon in Winfield, Illinois, where he worked with his sons. In the late 70’s, James and Joyce moved to Sarasota, Florida where they first had a condominium on Lido Key and then resided in condominiums that James built on Palma Sola Bay. After they sold out, they moved to Longboat Key where they resided for 30 years prior to moving to Bay Village. In the early 80’s, James opened Metro Nursing with his son Mark, providing home nursing care to those where needed in Sarasota County. Sarasota resident Kathy Butler was his office manager for 30 years.

James was an avid traveler with his wife. They cruised through the Mediterranean and Alaska. James and Joyce enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, throughout Mexico, South America, and almost every state in the United States.

James was a man of strong faith and was always active in his church. Whichever church he attended, you could always find him singing in the choir. As a young boy, he remembers singing “Fairest Lord Jesus” on many occasions. James was one of the founding members of the Christ Church of Longboat Key where he was elected as an elder. James was a lover of all music. In high school he played the oboe. His instructor would take him by train to the rehearsals for the Chicago Orchestra and would allow him to play in the orchestra with them. James also played the piano and was particularly fond of Jazz Piano. As a teen, James would play piano at bars to earn extra money for his family. Later on, he played piano in the Wisconsin Dance Band and the Navy Dance Band. James donated his Yamaha Baby Grand piano to Christ Church of Longboat Key. He is known by his Great-Granddaughters as “Papa Piano”, whom he adored and loved to watch dance.

His happy, cheerful demeanor, giving spirit, ability to always put others first, and hilarious puns will truly be missed by all.

His happy, cheerful demeanor, giving spirit, ability to always put others first, and hilarious puns will truly be missed by all.

James is survived by his wife Joyce Huber; his sons Paul and Mark Huber; daughter in law Rebecca Huber; his grandchildren Mark Huber, Heather Messenger and husband Miles, Kristell McCorkle and husband Brian, April Huber, Jay Huber, Katherine Barry and husband Conor, and Laura Minton and husband Greg; great-grandchildren Nichole, Brooke, Ella, Marissa, Grant, Evan, Jacob, Zackery, River, Alyssa, Colton, James Jr, Rachel, Nathan, Lilly, and Zeke; and great-great grandkids Isabella and Vincent.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 11:00 am on March 5th, 2022 at:

Christ Church of Longboat Key

6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL

SERVICE:

Saturday, March 5, 11AM

Christ Church of Longboat Key

6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive Longboat Key, FL

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club or St. Jude’s.