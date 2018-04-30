East County Athlete of the Week: Jade Moy

Jade Moy is a sophomore softball player at Braden River High. The Purdue University commit had a triple, single and one RBI in the Pirates' 10-0 win against Lennard High on April 26.

When did you start playing softball?

When I was 4 years old. Everyone in my family played, so I didn't have a choice, but it turns out I loved to play.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the pressure and adrenaline you get from it. It's also a family atmosphere, and that's true for all of my teams. (Moy plays for the Tampa Mustangs travel team.)

What is your best skill?

Reading hops defensively. I just know how balls are going to bounce and where they're going.

What is your favorite memory?

Last summer, my travel team played in the Atlanta Legacy Showcase, and during one game I made a diving play up the middle to save the game.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

When I'm in a slump, trying to stay focused and get out of it. I get demons in my head. It takes a while to overcome them.

What is your favorite food?

Teriyaki chicken! My parents (Madeline and Robbie Moy) make it sometimes.

What is your favorite TV show?

I have two, 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrow.'

What is your favorite subject in school?

Science. It's easy for me and I find it interesting. I want to major in sports medicine in college.

What is your dream vacation?

Taking my travel team to Hawaii. I have always wanted to go there, and I'd want to spend the time with my teammates.

What is your biggest fear?

Either speaking in front of big audiences, or rollercoasters. I don't like heights or loops.

What is the top quality you look for in a person?

A good personality. They have to be able to take a joke, and they can't just sit around at home. They have to go out and have adventures.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad says that the only competition you have is yourself. You don't have to be better than others if you're always getting better.

Finish this sentence: "Jade Moy is ... "

... A hoot and a half. When I'm around people, I try to have fun. I don't surround myself with darkness, I shed light.