The Longboat Key Town Commission approved a proposal Friday to build a St. Regis Hotel and Residences at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive, the 17.6-acre site of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.

A day’s worth of testimony from town staff, the applicant, an owner at the Colony and members of the public ended with the board deciding 6-1 in favor of the application to develop a 166-room hotel and 78 condominiums, bringing an end to years of litigation and months of testimony before town boards.

District 4 commissioner George Spoll voted against the proposal.

This approval drains the town's tourism-unit pool, allocating the remaining 165 rooms to Unicorp National Developments, an Orlando-based developer which has pursued town approval for the project since 2016. The former resort closed almost a decade ago.

That draining of the town’s tourism pool is why Spoll said he voted against the project. Because of the way town regulations are set, all of the Colony's original 237 units can't be grandfathered into the deal. The only way for Unicorp to avail itself of the needed room was tapping into the town's pool of available tourism units.

“What I really have a problem with is getting rid of the 237 and the 165 that were meant to be complementary to the 237,” Spoll said.

Commissioner Jim Brown, at the past hearing, suggested making a motion for a referendum to restore some of the units to the tourism pool. Mayor and District 3 Commissioner Terry Gans, in what could be his last appearance before the town as Mayor, supported the idea.

Unicorp President Chuck Whittall, in a letter to the town last week, suggested he'd donate $10,000 to any effort to do just that. He's also offered $200,000 to the Public Works Department for parks and recreation and a $1.1 million bond to provide for demolition of the Colony buildings if Unicorp can't do it.

Of the 21 members of the public who testified on Friday, more than two-thirds petitioned for the development of the hotel and residences. About 40 people attended the meeting.

“Please don’t compromise this compromise out of existence,” said former town commissioner Lynn Larson. “Don’t compromise this compromise.”

This approval comes almost two years after Whittall approached the town with a proposal to build a 12-story, 237-room hotel with 180 condominiums. That proposal was rejected at referendum last year by a margin of 87%.

Then Whittall came back with another plan, a 166-room, 102-condominium St. Regis Hotel and Residences.

That application not only asked for all the units from the town's tourism pool but also asked the town to change its zoning codes to allow the developer to build at a higher density than ordinarily allowed.

That process is called a Planned Unit Development, or PUD, which allows a developer flexibility in town codes. That flexibility, in the case of the Colony, came in the form of nine departures, or requested amnesty from, the codes.

Some had to do with setbacks, others with how much of the building is visible from the road and allowance for open space.

The most contentious, however, had to do with accessory commercial space. Unicorp wanted more than 40,000 square feet devoted to restaurants, bars and meeting spaces. The code allows about 13,000 square feet.

Included in that accessory space was a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, the crux of much of the opposition, both digital and verbal, to the project.

“As I see the issue of the size of the ballroom, having abiding interest in traffic issues here and in the region, the major impact on the public interest with respect to the ballroom size isn’t so much the ballroom size but the impact of the use of the ballroom size here on traffic,” said District 4 Commissioner Jack Daly.

But Whittall conceded. He revoked his proposal to change the town codes, reducing the number of condominiums to by 24 to 78. The developer also, at the request of the Planning and Zoning Board, reduced the size of the ballroom by 3,350 square feet to 7,650.

Beyond that, he offered to limit the number of attendees in all meeting space, including the event lawn and (at commission request) the beach, to 425 people.

“I’ve given every pound of flesh that I can give on this,” Whittall testified.

But in the end, the applicant got what he sought: a yes.

“We’re super pleased with it,” Whittall said of the commission decision.

The developer said he now plans to start his architects working on final plans for the development and push “very hard” for the termination of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort Association in circuit court.

The Association voted 8-1 last year to approve Unicorp as a developer of the property — but many in the association, including Blake Fleetwood, still claim ownership to their property.

Whittall said he owns more than 30 of the 237 units. The ordinance approved requires Unicorp own the entire property before it can build on the site.

That doesn’t mean buildings standing there now will stay until that happens. Another condition gives Unicorp the authority, upon a condemnation order from the town, to demolish buildings at the site and leave the property covered in turf or some kind of vegetation until it can be developed.

But this doesn't mean the process is done. Blake Fleetwood, a owner and board member with the Colony Beach and Tennis Association and party in the case, has threatened to appeal the decision, a assertation his attorney, Dan Lobeck, said is likely.