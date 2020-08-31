"It's a boy!"

Only one person knew what color the water coming out of the fire hose would be, and it wasn't the mother-to-be.

Longboat Key firefighter Missina Cutting entrusted her shift to help organize a gender reveal on Aug. 29, in which two buckets were filled with red and blue water to be sprayed over the group with a fire hose to reveal the gender of Cutting's baby, who is due in February. Blue water revealed she's having a boy, which shocked Cutting who thought she was having a girl.

Some family came, and others could see on Facebook Live, but Cutting wanted something that could involve her fire family, too.