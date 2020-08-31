"It's a boy!"

Firefighter Missina Cutting enlisted her fire family to help her reveal the sex of her baby.
Only one person knew what color the water coming out of the fire hose would be, and it wasn't the mother-to-be.
Longboat Key firefighter Missina Cutting entrusted her shift to help organize a gender reveal on Aug. 29, in which two buckets were filled with red and blue water to be sprayed over the group with a fire hose to reveal the gender of Cutting's baby, who is due in February. Blue water revealed she's having a boy, which shocked Cutting who thought she was having a girl.
Some family came, and others could see on Facebook Live, but Cutting wanted something that could involve her fire family, too.